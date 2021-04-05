- Bitcoin price still unable to reclaim the psychologically important $60,000.
- Miners have returned to accumulation mode.
- Ascending wedge pattern projects another marginal high before reversing.
Bitcoin price has failed to close above $60,000 on a daily basis since March 13 but has been supported by the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) over the last seven days. Overall, the technical picture has tilted bearish in the short-term while the on-chain metrics are mixed. The complex picture makes it prudent to wait for the unpredictable directional movement to resolve in either direction.
Bitcoin price boxed in by underlying fundamentals
On the bullish side of the ledger, BTC miners, albeit an increasingly smaller influence as sell-side entities compared to daily trade volume, are net accumulating bitcoin at levels last seen in December 2020.
On the flipside, short-term holders have accumulated around 440k more BTC than long-term holders have spent over the previous six months, indicating a burgeoning new demand hitting the market. The problem is, this type of wealth transfer occurred at the 2017 peak.
Yes, BTC has closed above the $1 trillion market capitalization for ten consecutive days, but it has not gotten any closer to resolving the heavy resistance at $60,000. As an observation, the bellwether token has registered four daily dojis just below the psychologically important level since March 20, reflecting the balance between supply and demand.
The long-term outlook for BTC remains positive, but it is important to entertain the potential that it is forming a complex top in the short term in the form of an ascending wedge pattern.
The wedge pattern could last a few more weeks, and BTC should print at least one more marginal high before strongly reverting to the downside. Support first appears at the intersection of the 50-day SMA with the wedge’s lower trendline at $54,000, followed by the March low at $50,305.
A deeper correction puts the 100-day SMA in play at $45,057 and then the February 28 low at $43,106.
BTC/USD daily chart
A bullish resolution of the pattern would release BTC to test the 4.618 Fibonacci extension of the 2017-2018 bear market at $80,541. Higher targets would need to be evaluated after the resolution.
Over the last few weeks, adoption momentum has surpassed anything in the past, but it has not sprung BTC higher, begging the question of whether the good news is priced in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple heads to new yearly highs while the others take a backseat
The Bitcoin and Ethereum paused their trajectory as this technical indicator flashed a cycle top signal. The retracement that ensued left a lot of the over-leveraged traders liquidated.
VeChain Price Forecast: VET prepares for 30% lift-off to record highs
The VeChain price has been consolidating in a bullish pennant formation, eyeing a 30% bull run. A decisive close above $0.094 will signal a breakout and the start of a new uptrend. If the sellers push VET below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.087, it will invalidate the bullish outlook.
JPMorgan sets $130K Bitcoin target as volatility drops while new regulations are brewing
Institutions have been entering the cryptocurrency space, as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are two of the latest large banks to join in providing Bitcoin-related products and services to their clients.
Polkadot might see minor pullback before continuing 64% bull rally
Polkadot price has surged nearly 10% after breaking out of a bullish pennant pattern. The MRI indicator’s cycle top signal could momentarily deter the upswing. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOT drops below $37.5.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.