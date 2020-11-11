- Bitcoin price finally reached $16,000 on Coinbase for the first time since January 2018.
- The flagship cryptocurrency only managed to touch $16,000 before quickly falling.
After another run towards $16,000, Bitcoin price got rejected again forming what seems to be a potential double top on the 4-hour chart. Nonetheless, there is still a lot of buying pressure behind BTC as the number of whales continues increasing.
Bitcoin faces a significant bearish pattern
Although Bitcoin price managed to reach $16,000 on Coinbase, breaking the last high of $15,977 on November 6, this would still be considered a double top on the 4-hour chart if BTC breaks the support line at $14,630.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Because of the support trendline being so low at $14,630, it’s hard to predict whether this will be a double top or not. Nonetheless, it does show that the $16,000 is a critical resistance level and this rejection will likely lead to a bearish continuation in the short-term like the one on November 6 or November 9. The price target would be $14,630, although a breakdown from this point is an extremely bearish indicator with the potential to drive Bitcoin price towards $12,000.
BTC Holders distribution chart
On the other hand, investors do not seem worried despite Bitcoin price slowing down. The number of whales holding between 10,000 and 100,000 BTC has jumped from a low of 104 on October 17 to 111 currently.
Additionally, the number of smaller holders with 10 - 100 coins has been in an uptrend since September 21 from 138,020 to a high of 139,530. It’s clear that investors continue accumulating Bitcoin even though the price could be considered to be overextended.
BTC/USD weekly chart
The weekly chart shows very little resistance to the upside if $16,000 is broken. The next potential price target would be $17,188 followed by the all-time high at $19,891.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Renowned trading veteran condemns Ripple a security while XRP/BTC sinks
Peter Brandt, a legendary 45-years trading veteran has recently discussed the situation of the XRP/BTC pair and the potential of a dead cat bounce now that it’s seeing some action. Brandt believed it’s better to short XRP despite the current price action.
Unannounced hard fork on Ethereum blockchain causes troubles for cryptocurrency industry
Sudden technical issues of Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura spooked the cryptocurrency community on Wednesday. Numerous trading platforms and wallet service providers, including Binance and MetaMask, were forced to suspend ETH deposits and withdrawals, citing price updates.
Bitcoin Cash price dives as tokens flood exchanges ahead of its upcoming hard fork
Bitcoin Cash price has been declining over the last days, with BCH currently trading at the $257 zone, down from a recent high of $278 ahead of an upcoming network hard fork, taking place next Sunday, November 15.
Yearn.finance price goes ballistic on newly launched liquidity vault
Yearn.finance bled profusely from its all-time high of $44,000. The hunt for support took longer than expected, with YFI spiraling under $10,000. However, a bottom was recently discovered at $8,000, breathing fresh air into the market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.