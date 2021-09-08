Industry experts see Tuesday’s crypto market plunge as a “false dip” while reiterating the $100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) price for the end of the year.
In a new report by Standard Chartered’s cryptocurrency research unit, Bitcoin is predicted to hit $100,000 “in late 2021 or early 2022,” accompanied by a huge Ether (ETH) price spike.
The research team said that Ether is “structurally” valued at $26,000–$35,000 – 10 times its current price – but BTC must reach $175,000 for that to occur.
Nick Spanos, one of the first BTC exchange operators and co-founder of Zap Protocol, defined the Tuesday crash in the crypto market as a false dip. “Big finance and the media say it’s because there was a bumpy rollout in El Salvador. I’m in El Salvador right now and things are looking spectacular,” he said, adding:
“So here we have a president who is breaking new ground, like a top CEO, rolling out innovation. He believes in it: he bought the dip, as everyone should be.”
Spanos backed the idea of a $100,000 Bitcoin price at the end of the year, adding that Ether is also looking to hit $10,000 by then.
Spanos said that “there’s essentially a fire sale as a result of the dip, will almost certainly prove to be a great move.”
Bitcoin’s price is nearing $46,400 at the time of writing. As Cointelegraph reported, Bitcoin was closing in on $53,000 on Tuesday, the day El Salvador adopted the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender, before taking a sharp dive to $43,000.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu downtrend may be over after price crash, but SHIB bulls struggle with accumulation
Shiba Inu is starting to recover after the massive price plunge that wiped out nearly 30% of SHIB value. A technical indicator has revealed a bottom signal, suggesting that the canine-themed cryptocurrency is about to see a trend reversal to the upside.
LUNA Price Prediction: Return to $20 likely
LUNA price action today has experienced the same dramatic and bearish moves as the broader market during the Tuesday trading session. The current LUNA price moves are certainly the most bearish to happen since the $11 breakout above the Ichimoku Cloud on July 28, 2021.
Solana price to retest all-time high at $195 as SOL remains unfazed by market crash
Solana price stays strong despite the market crash on September 7 that wiped billions of dollars out of long positions. SOL is already scaling higher, hoping to retest the all-time high, but things could head south if BTC experiences another similar crash.
El Salvador buys the dip amid Bitcoin price crash to under $43,000
Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele previously announced that the country’s Bitcoin wallet Chivo would be available on the day the BTC law was implemented. However, the state-run crypto wallet has faced technical difficulties on the day of its launch, while the bellwether digital asset crashed to lows of under $43,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.