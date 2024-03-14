- Bitcoin price retracted to a low of $70,543 on Binance, causing over $250 million in liquidations.
- A UK judge has determined that Craig Wright is not Satoshi Nakamoto and that he did not create BTC.
- Sidelined and late investors could have another buying opportunity before the next leg up ahead of halving.
Bitcoin (BTC) price’s rally has cooled off, retracting as part of what looks like a healthy correction. It comes following reports relating to Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous BTC creator.
Also Read: Bitcoin cleared $70,000 and Ethereum, $4,000: What’s next for crypto?
Craig Wright is not Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin creator, says judge
The identity of Bitcoin’s creator, the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto, has remained a mystery for years. Among the prominent theories include:
- Nick Szabo - Computer scientist and cryptographer
- Hal Finney - Cryptographic pioneer and the first person to receive a Bitcoin transaction from Satoshi Nakamoto
- Dorian Nakamoto - he denied any involvement after a discovery article in 2024
- Craig Wright - Australian computer scientist who claimed he is Satoshi with cryptographic evidence to support his claim.
- A Group of Individuals - There are theories that Satoshi is not a single person.
However, at least one theory might now be put to rest. A high court judge in London cited “overwhelming evidence” after a two-month trial that Craig Wright is not Satoshi Nakamoto.
BREAKING: UK Judge says Craig Wright is NOT Satoshi or the creator of #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/mCBctAREBi— Radar (@RadarHits) March 14, 2024
The presiding judge, Mr Justice Mellor, said, “…having considered all the evidence and submissions presented to me in this trial, I’ve reached the conclusion that the evidence is overwhelming,” and committed to issuing a “fairly lengthy written judgment” in due course. According to a report on The Guardian, Justice Mellor summarized:
- Wright is not the author of the Bitcoin white paper
- Wright is not the person who adopted or operated under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto in the period 2008 to 2011
- Wright is not the person who created the Bitcoin system
- He is not the author of the initial versions of the Bitcoin software
It all comes after a conglomerate of cryptocurrency companies, dubbed Crypto Open Patent Alliance (Copa), levied charges against Wright. The objective was to prevent him from claiming he had invented Bitcoin as he was already using this to expand his influence over the crypto sector.
Nevertheless, while Wright may not be the elusive inventor, the quest for Satoshi’s true identity continues, with the anonymity adding to the intrigue that surrounds the creation of Bitcoin and its impact on the world of finance and technology.
The news created waves in the BTC market. After advancing toward the $80,000 milestone, Bitcoin price has pulled back to record an intraday low of $70,605 against the Tether (USDT) stablecoin on Binance Exchange. The move resulted in over $250 million in total liquidations, comprising $181 million in long positions against $70 million in short positions across the market.
Total liquidations
In the BTC market, almost $70 million worth of positions were blown out of the water, comprising $56 million longs against $13 million in short positions. In a 24-hour span, BTC open interest rose by $63 million, from $35.8 billion to $36.4 billion between Wednesday and Thursday. This comprises the sum of all open short and long positions for the pioneer cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin price outlook as judge denies claims of Wright being Satoshi
Bitcoin price dipped to an intraday low of $70,543 on Binance and $69,919 on Coinbase against USDT and USD, respectively. Nevertheless, the big-picture outlook remains strongly bullish. The slump could provide a good buying opportunity for investors as the BTC market heats up ahead of the halving.
BTC/USDT 1-week chart, BTC/USD 1-day chart
If the bulls seize the opportunity to buy the correction, Bitcoin price could push north, clearing the range high at $73,777. Enhanced buying pressure could see the apex crypto record a new all-time high at $75,000 or, in a highly bullish case, tag the $80,000 milestone. This would denote a climb of about 10% above current levels.
Multiple technical indicators support this outlook, starting with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) moving well above the orange band of the signal line. This suggests a strong bullish cycle, accentuated by the large bars of the volume indicator.
Also, the Awesome Oscillator is well above the midline. The position of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) also points to a strong price strength, adding credence to the bullish thesis.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, the RSI is dropping to show falling momentum. If the trajectory extends and the RSI crosses below the 70 threshold, it would trigger a sell signal. This could see Bitcoin price fall back below the $69,000 threshold, or in a dire case, extend a leg lower to tag the $60,000 psychological level. This would denote a 15% fall below current levels. Sidelined and later buyers could have an opportunity to buy the dip here.
Also Read: Bitcoin price continues to rise, but do not ignore strong signals of correction
Crypto ETF FAQs
What is an ETF?
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Is Bitcoin futures ETF approved?
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Is Bitcoin spot ETF approved?
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum risks correction to $3,600 as $1 billion worth of ETH floods exchanges
Ethereum (ETH) price is at a risk of decline, according to technical indicators and on-chain metrics. A large volume of Ether hit exchanges in March, and ETH holders realized over $7 billion in profits.
Base and Optimism become cheaper than Solana as Ethereum Dencun upgrade empowers L2 chains
Ethereum Dencun upgrade introduced proto danksharding, reducing transaction costs for Layer 2 chains like Base and Optimism. Critics argue that Layer 2 fees could increase in upcoming weeks and months as chains compete for blob space.
XRP price plummets to $0.67 as holders brace for SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit deadline
XRP price corrected to $0.67 on Thursday as a key SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit deadline approaches. Ripple and SEC’s lead attorneys Andre Ceresney and Jorge Tenreiro dived into government enforcement in crypto in a recent panel discussion.
Tesla could accept Dogecoin payments “at some point,” Elon Musk says
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, popularly known as “Dogefather” due to his history of comments endorsing Dogecoin (DOGE), said Wednesday that the meme coin could become an official payment method for Tesla cars “at some point”.
Bitcoin: BTC contemplates an increase to $100,000, but when?
Bitcoin price set up a new all-time high of $69,210 on March 5 on the BitStamp exchange. BTC volatility seems to have dried up, leaving it consolidating above the $61,782 support level.