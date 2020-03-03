Bitcoin Price Prediction: Following strong bullish rally, BTC/USD runs out of steam near the $9,000 mark - Confluence Detector

BTC/USD bears corrected the price from $8,918.42 to $8,849.75 in the early hours of Tuesday. This follows a heavily bullish Monday, where the price went up from $8523 to $8,918.42 . The daily confluence detector shows three strong resistance levels at $8,930, $9,100 and $9,175 . $8,930 has the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and the one-hour Previous high, while $9,100 has the SMA 10 and one-day Pivot POint resistance-one. Finally, the $9,175 level has no confluences detected. On the downside, there is a healthy support stack between $8,780 and $8,815 . This stack has the SMA 5, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-hour Bollinger Band and one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

