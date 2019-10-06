Bitcoin price prediction: Can BTC/USD bulls go past $8,000?

BTC/USD had an extremely bullish Monday following two bearish days.

The confluence detector shows strong resistance at $8,200.

BTC/USD bears have eked out an advantage in the early hours of Tuesday as the price went down to $7,978. This follows an extremely bullish Monday where the price went up from $7635 to $7962.35, charting a 4.30% rise in price. As of now, the main goal for the bulls lies in overcoming the $8,000-resistance level. So, will they be able to do that? Let’s take a look at the daily confluence detector to gain a better understanding.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

Support levels are at $7,960-$7,980, $7,870-$7,890 and $7,775. The confluences at those levels are:

$7,960-$7,980 : 15-ming Bollinger band middle curve, weekly 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, SMA 5, SMA 200, SMA 50, daily 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level and 1-hour previous low.

: 15-ming Bollinger band middle curve, weekly 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, SMA 5, SMA 200, SMA 50, daily 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level and 1-hour previous low. $7,870-$7,890 : 5-day simple moving average (SMA 5), hourly Bollinger band middle curve, 4-hour Bollinger band middle curve, SMA 100 and daily Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

: 5-day simple moving average (SMA 5), hourly Bollinger band middle curve, 4-hour Bollinger band middle curve, SMA 100 and daily Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. $7,775: Weekly Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.

The resistance levels are at $8,030, $8,100, $8,200, $8,250 and $8,300. The confluences at those levels are: