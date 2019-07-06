Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD vulnerable to losses below $7,800 - Bitcoin confluence
- BTC/USD has been under selling pressure since the weekend.
- The critical resistance remains on approach to $8,150.
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading below $7,800 after the recovery from the recent low of $7,511 hit on June 8; We still need to see a sustainable move above $8,000 to mitigate the immediate bearish pressure and get back to the recovery track; meanwhile, in recent 24 hours BTC has lost 2.3%, It is down nearly 10% on a week-on-week basis.
Bitcoin confluence levels
Technical levels clustered around the current price imply that the coin may stay in the range for a bit longer. A strong move in either direction will bring clarity to the short-term technical picture.
Resistance levels
$7,760 - 38.2% Fibo retracement daily, the highest level of the previous 1-hour interval, the middle line edge of 1-hour Bollinger Band, SMA10 (Simple Moving Average) 15-min and SMA5 4-hour.
$7,800 - SMA200 4-hour, 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly, 61.8% Fibo retracement daily, the upper line edge of 1-hour Bollinger Band.
$8,150 - 23.6% Fibo retracement monthly, the middle line edge of 1-day Bollinger Band.
Support levels
$7,650 - 38.2% Fibo retracement monthly, the lower edge of 15-min Bollinger Band, the lowest level of the previous 4-hour interval, 23.6% Fibo retracement daily.
$7,300 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 1.
$6,800 - 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.