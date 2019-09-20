BTC/USD is consolidating gains after a recovery above $10,000

The critical resistance is seen on approach to $10,350.

Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from Thursday’s low and returned to the range of the previous days. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is hovering around $10,200 with a short-term bearish bias. The coin has gained about 3% in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.

Bitcoin confluence levels

There are quite a number of technical levels clustered both above and below the current price. It means that the coin may continue oscillating in a tight range, while a sustainable breakthrough in either direction might create strong momentum.

Resistance levels

$10,200 - SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) on one-hour and four-hour charts, SMA50 four-hour, SMA10 one-hour, SMA5 daily 23.6% Fibo retracement daily;

$10,350 - 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly the middle line of daily Bollinger Band, SMA10 daily.;

$10,450 - the upper lines of four-hour and one-hour Bollinger Bands.

Support levels

$10,000 - 32.8% Fibo retracement weekly, the middle line of one-hour Bollinger Band, 38.2% Fibo retracement daily;

$9,800 - the lower line of four-hour Bollinger Band;

$9,350 - Pivot point one-week Support 2, Pivot point one-day Support 2.

