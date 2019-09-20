- BTC/USD is consolidating gains after a recovery above $10,000
- The critical resistance is seen on approach to $10,350.
Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from Thursday’s low and returned to the range of the previous days. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is hovering around $10,200 with a short-term bearish bias. The coin has gained about 3% in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin confluence levels
There are quite a number of technical levels clustered both above and below the current price. It means that the coin may continue oscillating in a tight range, while a sustainable breakthrough in either direction might create strong momentum.
Resistance levels
$10,200 - SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) on one-hour and four-hour charts, SMA50 four-hour, SMA10 one-hour, SMA5 daily 23.6% Fibo retracement daily;
$10,350 - 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly the middle line of daily Bollinger Band, SMA10 daily.;
$10,450 - the upper lines of four-hour and one-hour Bollinger Bands.
Support levels
$10,000 - 32.8% Fibo retracement weekly, the middle line of one-hour Bollinger Band, 38.2% Fibo retracement daily;
$9,800 - the lower line of four-hour Bollinger Band;
$9,350 - Pivot point one-week Support 2, Pivot point one-day Support 2.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin settles above $10,000 amid sluggish recovery
The cryptocurrency market stopped thee decline and attempted a recovery ahead of the weekend. Bitcoin and all major altcoins clawed back some ground, however, the upside momentum has yet to gain traction.
Litecoin price analysis: Bulls run out of steam near the $80-mark
LTC/USD had two bearish days in a row as the bulls ran out of steam near the $80-level. So far this Friday, the price has fallen from $77 to $75.30.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD still flashing bullish signals
Monero’s higher low pattern since the beginning of September has seen it successfully challenge several resistance levels. Besides, the breakout earlier this week catapulted it above $80 before losing steam at $82.65.
Bitcoin Cash market update: BCH/USD bearish flag pattern breakdown in the offing
Bitcoin Cash resilience to defend $300 support has been astounding. The setback faced yesterday when Bitcoin dived yesterday brought to a sudden end a bullish recovery momentum that had stepped above the key $330 level.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.