Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD recovery hampered by stacks of resistance – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin dominance drops as the price weakens four months in a row.
- Bitcoin bulls are in for a battle as resistance builds towards $9,000.
Bitcoin dominance in the cryptocurrency has significantly thinned over the last four months. Then granddaddy of cryptocurrencies commanded over 70% of the crypto market between June and July. However, the growing altcoin dominance coupled with the weakening Bitcoin price has seen tumble to 65.84%.
The data on CoinMarketCap shows Bitcoin having shed 2.2% of its value in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market features a $19 billion trading volume in the same period which is a minor drop from the $20 billion recorded yesterday.
The cryptocurrency live rates on the day show Bitcoin with a relative change of +10. The price has made a subtle upward correction of $0.14 to trade at $$8,095. The prevailing trend is bullish amid shrinking volatility.
Bitcoin confluence levels
Bitcoin buyers are faced with an immediate resistance at $8,136. Meeting here are various technical indicators including the 50 SMA 1-hour, the SMA 200 15-minutes, the SMA 10 1-hour, the previous high 15-mins, the Bollinger Band 15-mins upper curve and the BB 1-hour upper curve to mention a few.
Consequently, a breakout above the first resistance must be strong enough to deal with the sellers’ congestion at $8,557. The region is home to the 61.8% one-month, the SA ten one-day and the Fibo 23.6% one-week. Trading action above his zone will remain relatively smooth towards $9,000 accept for some small bumps at $8,725 and $8,893.
Unfortunately, the confluence tool displays a relatively week support for Bitcoin. The first medium-strong support is highlighted at $8,051 and is host to the BB one-day lower, previous low one-day and BB one-hour lower. The next target is $7,967 followed by $7,546 and $7,378.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
