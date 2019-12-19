Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD push back into the $7,000-zone, but momentum curbed by strong resistance levels.

- There is a lack of healthy support on the downside.
- Strong resistance lies at $7,230, $7,250 and $7,460.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
BTC/USD bulls roared back this Wednesday by taking the price from $6,616 to $7,294. Currently, the price has gone down a bit to $7,169. The daily confluence detector shows three strong resistance levels on the upside at $7,230, $7,250 and $7,460.
$7,230 has the one-day and one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement levels, while $7,250 has the one-hour Previous Low and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level. $7,460 has the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), one-hour Previous High and four-hour Previous High. There are no healthy support levels on the downside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD push back into the $7,000-zone, but momentum curbed by strong resistance levels
BTC/USD bulls roared back this Wednesday by taking the price from $6,616 to $7,294. Currently, the price has gone down a bit to $7,169. The daily confluence detector shows three strong resistance levels on the upside at $7,230, $7,250 and $7,460.
NEO/USD Technical Analysis: NEO pushes over 11% higher
On the 4-hour chart below NEO/USD looks to be headed to some important resistance points. There is a trendline coming up that has been tested three times and now could halt any further gains. This level also confluences with the psychological 9.00 round number.
EOS is trading 12% higher but Is 2.50 a step too far?
After trading at its lowest level since 17th December 2018 EOS/USD has now pushed 12% higher. Today the price has been halted by the 2.50 resistance zone which was the wave low on 25th November. The bulls will need to take out the trendlines on ...
During the crypto recovery Ethereum finds resistance at 130.00
The market is finding it tough to break 130.00 even as the other major cryptos recover. Most major pairs are in a long term downtrend and there is a lot to do to change the trend. The resistance is coming from the 25th November wave low of 131.80.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.