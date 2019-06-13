Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD potential for rally to $9,000 is immense – Confluence Detector
- Bitcoin is trading at $8,159 on Thursday supported initially at $8,113.
- Bitcoin former hurdles have turned into strong support zones.
BTC/USD has been keen to sustain yesterday gains above $8,000. This level had been particularly important following a period of indecision on the market. Sustained growth above $8,000 meant that BTC/USD has the potential to rise higher. Just like the breakout yesterday which propelled Bitcoin above $8,200 hurdle and sent it to levels slightly below $8,300. On the flipside, failure to break past $8,000 would have resulted in breakdowns towards $7,500.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin is trading at $8,159 on Thursday supported initially at $8,113 (buyer congestion zone) according to the confluence detector tool. The technical levels converging here range from the 5SMA 1-hour, Bollinger Band 15-min middle, SMA 50 15-min, SMA 10 1-h, SMA 100 15-min BB 1-h Middle, previous low 4-h, BB 15-min Lower, SMA 10 4-h, BB Band 1-h Lower and the 38.2% Fib level daily and the previous low 1-h.
Bitcoin former hurdles have turned into strong support zones. In the event a reversal occurs beyond $8,113 support, $7,689.24 will come in handy. Highlighting the support at this level is the Fibo 38.2% 1-min and the Pivot Point 1-D S2.
On the upside, the tough times are behind Bitcoin. Hence, a correction above the first hurdle at $8,198 could key to the rally that will eventually bring Bitcoin back to levels around $9,000. The confluence at $8,198 is formed by the 5 SMA 1-h, BB 15-min Lower, SMA 50 15-min, SMA 10 1-h, SMA 100 15-min, BB 1-h Middle and the Bollinger Band 1-D Middle among others.
Higher correction past this level will be undeterred until Bitcoin hits $8,800 and test the resistance at $8,876.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.