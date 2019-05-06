BTC/USD has settled in a range above $7,800.

The critical resistance is created on approach to $8,150.

Bitcoin (BTC) has stayed marginally above $7,800 after the recovery from the recent low of $7,437; We will need to see a sustainable move above $8,000 to get back to the recovery track; however, the upside momentum is not strong enough at this stage. BTC/USD is mostly unchanged in recent 24 hours. On a weekly basis, BTC/USD is down 9.5%.

Bitcoin confluence levels

Technical levels clustered around the current price mean that the coin is likely to stay rangebound in the nearest future. A strong move in either direction is needed to clarify the technical picture.

Resistance levels

$7,900 - the highest level of the previous 4-hour interval, the upper edge of 1-hour Bollinger Band and the top edge of 15-min Bollinger Band.

$8,150 - SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour, 23.6% Fibo retracement monthly.

$8,400 - SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 4-hour, SMA200 1-hour, SMA10 daily.

Support levels

$7,800 - the lower edge of 15-min Bollinger Band, the lowest level of the previous 4-hour interval.

$7,650 - 38.2% Fibo retracement monthly.

$7,300 - the lower edge of 4-hour Bollinger Band, Pivot Point 1-week Support 2