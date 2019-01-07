Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD needs to crack $10,700 to resume the bullish rally – Confluence Detector

Bitcoin has been extending its gradual decline but still enjoys substantial support.

BTC/USD needs to break above $10,700 to unleash the next phase of the rally.

Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.

Bitcoin has taken a breather from its wild volatility and had a quiet weekend – in relative terms. As the new week begins, BTC/USD has been ticking down but remains shy of the trough of $10,300 it hit just after topping $14,000.

Setting a lower high is a bullish sign – but the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies must surpass a critical barrier to the upside.

This is what the Crypto Confluence Detector shows in its latest update:

Bitcoin faces critical resistance at $10,700 which is the convergence of the Bollinger Band 1h-Lower, the previous daily low, the Simple Moving Average 5-15m, and the BB 4h-Lower.

If it breaks above this critical level, there are a few caps awaiting it on the upside but substantial resistance is only at $11,400 where we see the confluence of the BB 1h-Upper and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month.

The next upside target is $11,800 where we note the meeting point of the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 1 and the SMA 5-1d.

BTC/USD enjoys support at around $10,500 where it enjoys a cluster including the PP 1w-S1, the SMA 100-4h, and the previous hourly low.

Further down below $10,300, $9,930 is where the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month meets the price.

