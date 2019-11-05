Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD keeps trending in a narrow range as bears take over this Tuesday

- BTC/USD had gone up from $9,207.30 to $9,413.30 this Monday.
- The price of the asset is held up by the support stack at $9,255-$9,300.
BTC/USD has had a bearish start to the day as the price has gone down from $9,413.30 to $9,380. Before this, the asset had a big bullish day this Monday, wherein it jumped from $9,207.30 to $9,413.30. Overall, BTC/USD is still trending horizontally in a ~$400 range. Looking at the hourly breakdown for Monday and Tuesday, we can see an intraday support at $9,137.25, which BTC/USD used to bounce up. After a steady rise, BTC/USD spiked from $9,227.90 to $9,473.90 in just one hour. Since then, the price has been on a decline and has currently settled itself around $9,380.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
On the upside, there are three resistance levels of not at $9,400, $9,585 and $9,750. $9,400 has the four-hour Bollinger band upper curve and five-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 5) curve. $9,585 has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% and one-day Fibonacci 161.8% retracement levels, while $9,750 has the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.
On the downside, there is a healthy support stack from $9,255-$9,300. It has the one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, SMA 5, SMA 50, four-hour previous low, 15-min Bollinger band lower curve, SMA 100, four-hour Bollinger band middle curve, and one-hour Bollinger band middle curve.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
