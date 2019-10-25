Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD keeps hugging the $7,500 channel may go up in price - Confluence Detector

- The daily confluence detector has three healthy resistance levels on the upside.
- Two healthy support levels at $7,435 and $7,370 are holding the price up.
After four straight bearish days, BTC/USD has had a bullish start to Friday. So far, the price has gone up from $7,431 to $7,451.50. The hourly chart shows us that the price has been trending horizontally in a narrow $130-range. The daily confluence detector indicates that there are three healthy resistance levels on the upside at $7,455, $7,520 and $7,720, which are preventing further growth. Conversely, there are strong support levels at $7,435 and $7,370 that are holding the price up.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
Looking at the resistance levels, $7,455 has the one-hour previous high, five-day simple moving average (SMA 5), SMA 10, 15-min previous high, SMA 100, one-hour Bollinger band middle curve and one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level. $7,520 has the SMA 10, one-day Pivot POint resistance one and one-day previous high, while $7,720 has the previous month low.
When it comes to the support levels, $7,435 has the one-week Pivot Point support two, 15-min previous low and SMA 5. $7,370 has one-day Pivot Point support one and one-day previous low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
