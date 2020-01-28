Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD jumps into the $9,000 zone following three straight bullish days - Confluence Detector

Strong resistance level at $9,175 is pressing the price down.

On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $9,000 and $8,825.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

Over the last three days, the bulls have taken full control of the BTC/USD market. The price jumped from the $8,332.50 support level and went to $9,105.35. As per the daily confluence detector, there is a strong resistance at $9,175, which has the one-hour Previous High, one-month Pivot Point resistance-three and one-day Bollinger Band upper curve.

On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $9,000 and $8,825. $9,000 has the one-week Pivot Point, one-day and four-hour Previous Highs. Finally, $8,825 has the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

