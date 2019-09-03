Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD crosses $10,000 but faces heavy resistance levels on path back to $10,500

- BTC/USD went up from $9,773 to $10,390.30 this Monday.
- The daily confluence detector shows three healthy resistance levels on the upside.
Bitcoin had a monumental day this Monday. The bulls rallied together and spiked the price from $9,773 to $10,390.30 this Monday. The price has gone down a bit to $10,354 in the early hours of Tuesday. The hourly breakdown shows that the price flew up to $10,475 before the bears stepped in to check the price down to $10,354. The daily confluence detector shows three healthy resistance levels on the upside on the path back to $10,500.
BTC/USD daily chart
The daily confluence detector shows three resistance levels at $10,435, $10,490 and $10,680. $10,435 has the 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) curve and the 1-hour previous high, while $10,490 has the 1-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. The strongest resistance level is at $10,680, which has the 1-day pivot point resistance 1 and the previous week high.
On the downside, there are two support levels at $10,225 and $10,050. $10,225 has the 1-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. The strongest support level is at $10,050, which has the 1-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and the 1-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
