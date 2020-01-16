Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bulls lack momentum to break past $9,000 - Confluence Detector

The bears have taken control of BTC/USD as the market goes through a period of correction. The confluence detector shows us that there are still no strong resistance levels on the upside, holding the price down. On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $8,620 and $8,475 . $8,620 has one-hour Bollinger Band and one-month Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level, while $8,475 has the one-month Pivot Point resistance two and Previous Week high. What this essentially tells us is that if the bulls take control of the market, then they should be able to push the price above the $9,000-level.

