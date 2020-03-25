Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bulls fail to stay above $6,725 resistance line as price falls - Confluence Detector

Earlier this Tuesday, BTC/USD went up from $6,500.70 to $6,768.85.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

BTC/USD bears took the price down from $6,768.85 to $6,675 this Wednesday. This followed a bullish Tuesday wherein the price jumped from $6,500.70 to $6,768.85.

The daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support levels on the downside. On the upside, there is only one resistance level of note at $6,725, which has the Previous Week high and one-day Pivot Point resistance-one. If the bears are to truly take control, there won’t be any healthy support levels to stop the downward movement.

