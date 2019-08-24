Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls can gather enough momentum to re-enter $10,500-zone

BTC/USD went up from $10,110 to $10,405 over this Friday.

BTC/USD has three healthy support levels on the downside.

Bitcoin managed to have a bearish start to Saturday, following a bullish Friday. This Friday, the price of BTC/USD went up from $10,110 to $10,405 and has now gone down to $10,398. The daily confluence detector shows that there aren’t any healthy resistance levels on the path back to the $10,500-zone. On the downside, BTC/USD has three healthy support levels holding the price up.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

The daily confluence detector shows healthy resistance levels at $10,675-$10,700 and $10,800. The stack from $10,675-$10,700 has the 1-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, 4-hour Bollinger band upper curve and 1-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. The $10,800 resistance level has the 100-day simple moving average (SMA 100) curve.

On the downside, there are three healthy support levels at $10,340, $10,225 and $10,075. The $10,340 has the 1-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 4-hour previous low and 5-day simple moving average (SMA 5) curve. The $10,225 level has the 1-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 4-hour Bollinger band middle curve and the 10-day simple moving average (SMA 10) curve. Finally, the strongest support level lies at $10,075 and it has the 1-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and the 1-hour Bollinger band lower curve.

