Bitcoin price trading around $34,700 has marked the highest weekly close in 78 weeks.

Analyst on X, formerly Twitter, have cautioned investors against following the tempting trend as they have likely missed the breakout.

Upon analyzing past instances, the next major buy window is expected in mid-December, when BTC would be around $28,000.

Bitcoin price made its investors slightly richer during the recent rally, which has probably induced FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out). Naturally, the next move by the majority would be to jump on the bandwagon, but some analysts are advising to pull back and wait until December.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Bitcoin price weekly close hits 18-month high

Bitcoin marked a 35% increase in value in the past six weeks to trade at $34,747 at the time of writing. This is a significant development for the cryptocurrency as the rally led to mark the highest weekly close since April 2022, which amounts to 78 weeks to date.

However, in doing so, BTC seemingly initiated a pattern that has been observed time and again since the beginning of 2023.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which measures the speed and change of price movements, is presently in the overbought zone above the 70.0 mark. Historically, this has been followed by a period of sideways movement or downtrend, which lasts for about 55 days. Post these 55 days, the RSI falls back down to 30.0 or lower, reaching into the oversold zone.

BTC/USD 1-day chart

This is when the possibility of making the most gains is at its highest, as stated by analysts Ali on X, Twitter, who stated,

"Bitcoin rally might be tempting, but if you missed the breakout, caution's warranted! Rather than chasing the $BTC trend, consider awaiting a dip — look for the RSI on the daily chart to fall below 30 for a better entry point.

Thus, considering the 55-day pattern to stand true this time around also sets the potential date of the next buy signal at around December 19. This is likely when the RSI is below 30.0, suggesting an ideal moment to accumulate BTC, which would probably be around $28,000, considering the drawdowns in the past in accordance with this pattern.

Technical Analysis: The micro outlook for Bitcoin

Since testing the $33,901 level as a support floor, Bitcoin price is looking to continue its rally supported by the bullishness surrounding spot BTC ETFs. While the next bout of major ETF news might take a while, in the upcoming week, Bitcoin will witness the US Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates as well as the release of Nonfarm Payrolls data.

If the outcome of both events is per expectations, BTC might not observe much volatility and continue hanging around $34,700 and potentially even rise to tag $35,000.

BTC/USD 1-day chart

On the flip side, short-term supports for Bitcoin price could be found at the $33,901 level, followed by the $31,507 area.