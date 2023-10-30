- Bitcoin price trading around $34,700 has marked the highest weekly close in 78 weeks.
- Analyst on X, formerly Twitter, have cautioned investors against following the tempting trend as they have likely missed the breakout.
- Upon analyzing past instances, the next major buy window is expected in mid-December, when BTC would be around $28,000.
Bitcoin price made its investors slightly richer during the recent rally, which has probably induced FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out). Naturally, the next move by the majority would be to jump on the bandwagon, but some analysts are advising to pull back and wait until December.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Bitcoin price weekly close hits 18-month high
Bitcoin marked a 35% increase in value in the past six weeks to trade at $34,747 at the time of writing. This is a significant development for the cryptocurrency as the rally led to mark the highest weekly close since April 2022, which amounts to 78 weeks to date.
However, in doing so, BTC seemingly initiated a pattern that has been observed time and again since the beginning of 2023.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which measures the speed and change of price movements, is presently in the overbought zone above the 70.0 mark. Historically, this has been followed by a period of sideways movement or downtrend, which lasts for about 55 days. Post these 55 days, the RSI falls back down to 30.0 or lower, reaching into the oversold zone.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
This is when the possibility of making the most gains is at its highest, as stated by analysts Ali on X, Twitter, who stated,
"Bitcoin rally might be tempting, but if you missed the breakout, caution's warranted! Rather than chasing the $BTC trend, consider awaiting a dip — look for the RSI on the daily chart to fall below 30 for a better entry point.
Thus, considering the 55-day pattern to stand true this time around also sets the potential date of the next buy signal at around December 19. This is likely when the RSI is below 30.0, suggesting an ideal moment to accumulate BTC, which would probably be around $28,000, considering the drawdowns in the past in accordance with this pattern.
Technical Analysis: The micro outlook for Bitcoin
Since testing the $33,901 level as a support floor, Bitcoin price is looking to continue its rally supported by the bullishness surrounding spot BTC ETFs. While the next bout of major ETF news might take a while, in the upcoming week, Bitcoin will witness the US Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates as well as the release of Nonfarm Payrolls data.
If the outcome of both events is per expectations, BTC might not observe much volatility and continue hanging around $34,700 and potentially even rise to tag $35,000.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
On the flip side, short-term supports for Bitcoin price could be found at the $33,901 level, followed by the $31,507 area.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price gains likely sustainable as Ripple on-chain metrics turn bullish
Ripple price climbed to the $0.55 level, and offered 6.2% weekly gains to holders. As the asset sustains above the $0.50 psychological barrier, its rally is supported by bullish on-chain metrics.
Shiba Inu teases self custodial identity for SHIB holders, fails to push price higher
Shiba Inu developer teased an update bringing self-custodial identity to SHIB holders. The SHIB community is awaiting the Shiba Inu identity surprise announced on October 28.
Maker price drop continues as selling pressure on MKR brews across exchanges
Maker tokens worth $12.8 million were shed by an institutional crypto trading platform in the past week. MKR supply on exchanges climbed 35% between September 5 and early on Monday, indicative of rising selling pressure.
Week Ahead: Macroeconomic events unlikely to spoil BTC ETF victory march
Last week was a blast for Bitcoin spot ETF-related developments. Blackrock’s listing on the DTCC website was noticed, which was then removed but relisted later. The IBTC ticker was also given to Blackrock’s spot Bitcoin ETF.
Bitcoin: To buy BTC dips or book profits?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has maintained an uptrend since early 2023. Although the bulls fumbled in September, they are back on track. While a further ascent is likely, BTC needs tailwinds, which may or may not come in the form of an ETF approval. On the contrary, the recent rally seems toppy and is likely to trigger a correction.