Bitcoin price hits new all-time high at $38,500 as the industry reaches $1 trillion market cap

- Bitcoin price has hit a new all-time high at $38,500 across all exchanges.
- The entire cryptocurrency market capitalization has reached $1 trillion for the first time in history.
Bitcoin price continues posting new highs almost every single day in what seems to be an unstoppable rally. We have seen practically no correction moves since December 2020 as resistance to the upside is extremely weak.
Where is Bitcoin price headed to next?
It's hard to predict where Bitcoin is moving to as there is practically no resistance to the upside. Interestingly enough, the number of whales seems to have increased significantly since January 1, 2021.
BTC Holders Distribution chart
The number of large holders with 1,000 to 10,000 coins ($38,500,000 to $385,000,000) has increased by 120 since December 26. Similarly, the amount of massive whales holding between 10,000 and 100,000 coins ($385,000,000 and $3,850,000,000) also spiked by five since January 1.
BTC Social Volume
Surprisingly, Bitcoin's social volume has not reached December 2017 levels just yet, which means FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) is lower. Google Trends shows a similar picture for searches related to Bitcoin. This indicates that Bitcoin price can potentially rise higher before its first major correction.
BTC/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, Bitcoin price has stayed above the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA during the rally. On January 4 and 5, the digital asset dropped briefly towards the 12-EMA, but bulls bought the dip, again adding credence to the strength of this support level. As long as Bitcoin price can hold both levels, the uptrend will remain intact. The next target is $40,000.
BTC selling signals chart
However, we know Bitcoin price needs to see a pullback eventually. The TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal on the 2-hour chart and the 6-hour chart and will most likely present others. If both signals are validated, we could see Bitcoin price dip towards $38,000 or $37,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC freefalls from $40,000 as critical bearish pattern comes into the picture
Bitcoin hit $40,000 for the first time in history on Thursday. However, the bellwether cryptocurrency did not stay up for long as a bearish wave swept across the market, forcing the prices down to an intraday low of $36,625 on Friday.
UNI ready to dump 24% despite closing in on the all-time high at $8.75
Uniswap continues to be one of the best-performing decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens in the market. Over the last three months, UNI has recovered by nearly 300% from $1.75 to a new 2021 high of $6.9.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bulls battle 100-day SMA amid upbeat fundamentals
XRP/USD stays on the front foot while taking the bids near 0.3360 during early Friday. In doing so, the quote stays above 21-day SMA for the first time in over three weeks amid bullish MACD.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH's rising wedge teases short-term pullback
ETH/USD portrays a bearish chart pattern, rising wedge, following its pullback from the highest since January 2018. The quote recently bounces off an intraday low of $1,160 but remains pressured with over 3.0% ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.