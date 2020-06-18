Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD trends in a narrow channel between SMA 20 and SMA 50

BTC/USD bears have retained control in the early hours of Thursday.

The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session following two straight green sessions.

The RSI indicator has been trending in the neutral zone over the last eight days.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD has dropped from $9,457.68 to $9,432 in the early hours of Thursday. The price is sandwiched between SMA 20 and SMA 50 and has found resistance at the downward trending line. The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session, following two straight green sessions. The RSI indicator is trending at the neutral zone as the bulls and bears have effectively canceled each other out.

Support and Resistance

BTC/USD has found resistance at $9,523.15, SMA 20 and $9,700. On the downside, healthy support lies at SMA 50, $9,280.65 and $9,067.55.

Key levels

BTC/USD Overview Today last price 9432.52 Today Daily Change -24.77 Today Daily Change % -0.26 Today daily open 9457.29 Trends Daily SMA20 9610.08 Daily SMA50 9360.93 Daily SMA100 8023.51 Daily SMA200 8219.72 Levels Previous Daily High 9559.97 Previous Daily Low 9231.26 Previous Weekly High 10007.88 Previous Weekly Low 9072.17 Previous Monthly High 10074.48 Previous Monthly Low 8105.58 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9356.83 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9434.41 Daily Pivot Point S1 9272.38 Daily Pivot Point S2 9087.47 Daily Pivot Point S3 8943.67 Daily Pivot Point R1 9601.09 Daily Pivot Point R2 9744.89 Daily Pivot Point R3 9929.8



