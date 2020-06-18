Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD trends in a narrow channel between SMA 20 and SMA 50

Cryptos |
  • BTC/USD bears have retained control in the early hours of Thursday.
  • The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session following two straight green sessions.
  • The RSI indicator has been trending in the neutral zone over the last eight days

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD has dropped from $9,457.68 to $9,432 in the early hours of Thursday. The price is sandwiched between SMA 20 and SMA 50 and has found resistance at the downward trending line. The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session, following two straight green sessions. The RSI indicator is trending at the neutral zone as the bulls and bears have effectively canceled each other out.

Support and Resistance

BTC/USD has found resistance at $9,523.15, SMA 20 and $9,700. On the downside, healthy support lies at SMA 50, $9,280.65 and $9,067.55.

Key levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 9432.52
Today Daily Change -24.77
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 9457.29
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 9610.08
Daily SMA50 9360.93
Daily SMA100 8023.51
Daily SMA200 8219.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9559.97
Previous Daily Low 9231.26
Previous Weekly High 10007.88
Previous Weekly Low 9072.17
Previous Monthly High 10074.48
Previous Monthly Low 8105.58
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9356.83
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9434.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 9272.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 9087.47
Daily Pivot Point S3 8943.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 9601.09
Daily Pivot Point R2 9744.89
Daily Pivot Point R3 9929.8

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC/USD trends in a narrow channel between SMA 20 and SMA 50

BTC/USD trends in a narrow channel between SMA 20 and SMA 50

BTC/USD has dropped from $9,457.68 to $9,432 in the early hours of Thursday. The price is sandwiched between SMA 20 and SMA 50 and has found resistance at the downward trending line. The Elliott Oscillator ...

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD keeps trending horizontally in the lower part of 20-day Bollinger Band

XRP/USD keeps trending horizontally in the lower part of 20-day Bollinger Band

XRP/USD went up from $0.1923 to $0.1926 this Wednesday as the bulls took back control after a bearish Tuesday. The price is trending horizontally in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band ...

More Ripple News

ETH/USD slips below $220 but defends long-term trendline, $240 next?

ETH/USD slips below $220 but defends long-term trendline, $240 next?

Ethereum lost its daily uptrend and it is trading in a confirmed downtrend. The good news for the bulls is the fact that the daily 26-EMA has acted as support for the past week. Ethereum got really close to climbing ...

More Ethereum News

XTZ/USD moves within a sloping channel

XTZ/USD moves within a sloping channel

Tezos (XTZ) is the 12th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.9 billion and an average daily trading volume of $79 million. The coin is changing hands at $2.59, down 2.5% on a day-to-day basis. 

More Litecoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status

Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location