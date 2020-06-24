Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD drops down after charting evening star pattern

BTC/USD bears have stayed in control for the second straight day.

The price has fallen below the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves.

The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session following two straight green sessions.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD bears stayed in control for the second straight day as it charted the evening star pattern. The price plummeted from $9,623.62 to $9,277.70 and dropped below the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session, following two straight green sessions. Meanwhile, the RSI indicator has dropped to 45.35 after the bearish price action.

Support and Resistance

BTC/USD has strong resistance levels at $9,700, $9,517.20 (SMA 20), $9,472.25 and $9,438.55 (SMA 50). On the downside, the bears will want to conquer support levels at $9,206.30 (downward trending line) and $9,175 to negative momentum.

Key levels

BTC/USD Overview Today last price 9275.08 Today Daily Change -347.89 Today Daily Change % -3.62 Today daily open 9622.97 Trends Daily SMA20 9543.28 Daily SMA50 9433.13 Daily SMA100 8221.89 Daily SMA200 8282.17 Levels Previous Daily High 9723.24 Previous Daily Low 9577.51 Previous Weekly High 9589.87 Previous Weekly Low 8899.05 Previous Monthly High 10074.48 Previous Monthly Low 8105.58 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9633.18 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9667.57 Daily Pivot Point S1 9559.24 Daily Pivot Point S2 9495.51 Daily Pivot Point S3 9413.51 Daily Pivot Point R1 9704.97 Daily Pivot Point R2 9786.96 Daily Pivot Point R3 9850.69



