Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD drops down after charting evening star pattern

  • BTC/USD bears have stayed in control for the second straight day.
  • The price has fallen below the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves.
  • The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session following two straight green sessions.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD bears stayed in control for the second straight day as it charted the evening star pattern. The price plummeted from $9,623.62 to $9,277.70 and dropped below the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session, following two straight green sessions. Meanwhile, the RSI indicator has dropped to 45.35 after the bearish price action.

Support and Resistance

BTC/USD has strong resistance levels at $9,700, $9,517.20 (SMA 20), $9,472.25 and $9,438.55 (SMA 50). On the downside, the bears will want to conquer support levels at $9,206.30 (downward trending line) and $9,175 to negative momentum.

Key levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 9275.08
Today Daily Change -347.89
Today Daily Change % -3.62
Today daily open 9622.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 9543.28
Daily SMA50 9433.13
Daily SMA100 8221.89
Daily SMA200 8282.17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9723.24
Previous Daily Low 9577.51
Previous Weekly High 9589.87
Previous Weekly Low 8899.05
Previous Monthly High 10074.48
Previous Monthly Low 8105.58
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9633.18
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9667.57
Daily Pivot Point S1 9559.24
Daily Pivot Point S2 9495.51
Daily Pivot Point S3 9413.51
Daily Pivot Point R1 9704.97
Daily Pivot Point R2 9786.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 9850.69

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD drops down after charting evening star pattern

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD drops down after charting evening star pattern

BTC/USD bears stayed in control for the second straight day as it charted the evening star pattern. The price plummeted from $9,623.62 to $9,277.70 and dropped below the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The Elliott Oscillator has ...

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD plummets below the downward trending line and the green Ichimoku cloud

XRP/USD plummets below the downward trending line and the green Ichimoku cloud

XRP/USD fell from $0.1889 to $0.1834 as the bears remained in control for the second straight day. In the process, the price has fallen below the downward trending line and the green Ichimoku cloud.

More Ripple News

ETH/USD at risk of losing $230 after a massive 5% crash

ETH/USD at risk of losing $230 after a massive 5% crash

Ethereum has lost most of its gains on June 22 after a significant price collapse to $231. Buyers are holding the daily 26-EMA at $232 for now but there is a significant risk of losing $230 and re-testing the low of June 20 at ...

More Ethereum News

LTC/USD explores support area on approach to $43.00

LTC/USD explores support area on approach to $43.00

Litecoin (LTC) dropped from the intraday high of $44.60 and tested $43.16 amid sharp sell-off across the board. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $43.39, down nearly 2% since the start of the day.

More Litecoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead

Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location