Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC rebound short-lived, bears target $34,000

- Bitcoin price is facing stiff resistance ahead.
- Given the high number of underwatered investors, more selling can be expected at every upswing.
- Losing $40,586 as support could see BTC dive to $34,049.
Bitcoin price struggles to recover as uncertainty mounts in the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin price doomed to head lower
Bitcoin price has recovered roughly 30% from its crash on May 19. The move-up has resulted in a test of the $40,586 resistance level.
It appears that investors began to book profits, pushing the pioneer cryptocurrency lower to where it currently trades at $37,486.
The supply zone extending from $43,000 to $46,638, harboring the weekly open at $46,426, is extremely important. There’s a high chance Bitcoin price will not slice through this hurdle in the coming week, making any upticks above it short-lived. Therefore, investors need to keep a close eye on this resistance zone.
A potential rejection from this barrier could mainly be caused by market participants caught off guard during the May 19 crash who are trying to break even. Therefore, BTC price may reverse at these levels and head lower.
Assuming Bitcoin tags the weekly open and heads lower, the demand wall at $40,586 will be its first support level. A breakdown of this area will lead to a retest of $34,049.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
While the scenario explained above is leaning bearish, a decisive close above $50,000 will invalidate it. If such a narrative were to evolve, investors could expect Bitcoin price to rally by 25% and tag the monthly open at $57,697.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
