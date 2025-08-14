- Bitcoin trades below $121,800 on Thursday after reaching a record $124,474 in the early Asian trading session.
- A softer Fed stance as well as rising institutional and corporate demand push BTC to fresh highs.
- The bullish outlook remains intact, but potential profit-taking by long-term holders could trigger short-term dips.
Bitcoin (BTC) faces a slight pullback after setting a new all-time high of $124,474 in early Asian trading on Thursday. This price surge was fueled by rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates soon and by increasing institutional and corporate demand for BTC.
Despite the overall bullish outlook, traders should be cautious as profit-taking by long-term holders could trigger a correction.
Bitcoin hits new record highs
Bitcoin price hit a new all-time high of $124,474 during the early Asian session but faced a pullback, trading below $121,700 at the European session. This price surge comes following the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which came slightly softer than expected on Tuesday, strengthening the case for a September Fed rate cut.
Bitcoin market capitalization exceeded $2.46 trillion. This places it among the top 5 assets in the world, surpassing companies such as Alphabet (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN).
Rising demand for BTC by corporations and institutional investors in the past few days has also supported Bitcoin to record highs. So far, mid-week, Strategy, Metaplanet, Smarter Web Company, Capital B, and many other companies have added BTC to their treasury.
SoSoValue data also shows that institutional investors have recorded a fresh inflow of $333.102 million so far until Wednesday, a little higher than the previous week but still less compared to that seen during mid-July, when BTC price reached a similar level.
Total Bitcoin Spot ETF Inflow weekly chart. Source: SoSoValue
Profit booking could cause minor dips in prices
CryptoQuant’s Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) for BTC stands at 0.57, indicating that market capitalization is more than double the realized capitalization. This suggests that most moved coins are in profit, and the large gap between realized and market value could create selling pressure, potentially causing dips in BTC prices.
Bitcoin NUPL chart. Source: CryptoQuant
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC hit record highs of $124,474
Bitcoin price closed above its key psychological resistance level at $120,000 on Wednesday and surpassed the previous all-time high (ATH) of $123,218 set on July 14.
If the $120,000 level holds as support, it could extend the rally toward its 141.40% Fibonacci extension level at $127,493 (drawn from the April 7 low of $74,508 to the May 22 high of $111,980).
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 62, above its neutral value of 50, indicating that bulls still have room for upward momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator showed a bullish crossover on Monday, giving a buy signal.
BTC/USDT daily chart
If profit-taking increases and BTC fails to find support around its key level at $120,000, it could extend the decline towards the next daily level at $116,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.