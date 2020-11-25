- Bitcoin price seems to have finally decoupled from gold after a massive rally that started in October.
- The flagship cryptocurrency is on the verge of hitting a new all-time high above $20,000.
It seems that Bitcoin has decisively decoupled from gold for the first time in years as the correlation coefficient is dropping fast. In November 2018, Bitcoin price and gold price were inversely correlated, with gold seeing a 12% rally in the following four months while Bitcoin dropped from a high of $6,500 to a low of $3,228 in just one month.
Bitcoin price close to all-time highs as whales continue accumulating
Bitcoin has decoupled from the stock market and, more importantly, from gold, outperforming the precious metal. The narrative about Bitcoin becoming digital gold is gaining traction again, and it seems that whales agree.
Bitcoin whales chart
The number of whales holding between 10,000 and 100,000 BTC has increased significantly since May, growing by 2% in the last six months. This is a notable indicator that investors are still accumulating despite the price of Bitcoin rallying from a low of $3,782 towards a high of $19,400.
Gold vs Bitcoin chart
This factor, in conjunction with the break of the correlation with gold, is an extremely bullish indicator. On September 4, the price of Bitcoin was hovering at $10,000 and has increased by around 87% since then. On the other hand, gold has dropped by 8% in the same period of time.
Gold vs Bitcoin chart
The last time this happened was around April 2017 when Bitcoin was trading at $1,308 right before its biggest bull rally to date. The digital asset managed to reach almost $20,000 while gold was in a downtrend. This would suggest that BTC is ready for another colossal rally as it is on the verge of establishing a new all-time high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why the cryptocurrency market could be about to suffer one of the nastiest corrections in years
The cryptocurrency market seems to be stronger than ever and has seen a $250 billion increase in its market capitalization since the beginning of October.
Zilliqa Price Forecast: ZIL explodes by 45% in less than 24 hours aiming for more
On November 24, Zilliqa price had an initial small breakout above the parallel channel at $0.0251 with a ton of follow-through in the following 24 hours exploding towards a high of $0.036 and still aiming to hit $0.045.
Ethereum 2.0 becomes 6th largest proof-of-stake network ahead of its mainnet launch
The Ethereum 2.0 staking is gaining traction. The dedicated smart-contract deposit has already received the number of coins required for the developers to start rolling out Beacon Chain, the critical component of the new version of Ethereum protocol, also known as Serenity.
Ripple Price Analysis: Traders are buying XRP like crazy ahead of Flare Network’s airdrop
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.64, having gained over 6% on a day-to-day basis and over 110% on a weekly basis. The coin hit the multi-year high at $0.7824 on November 24 but failed to hold the ground as speculative traders started cashing out their profits.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome
Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever.