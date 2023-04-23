Bitcoin sought to snatch back lost ground on April 23 as 10-day lows remained in place.
$26,600 becomes popular BTC price target
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it rose to circle $27,700 at the time of writing.
Up around 2.5% from the lows set the day prior, the pair remained on traders’ radar as a potential short opportunity into the weekly close.
“$26,600 is my target in my short position right now, and being the weekend it may take a bit longer to get there,” Crypto Tony confirmed to Twitter followers on April 23.
“It is the most logical target and we also have bids popped up down there too now, so i am expecting a reaction once tested.
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Crypto Tony/Twitter
That target would mark a new bottom for Bitcoin, which lost 10% over the week to turn its April performance negative overall.
Analyst Mark Cullen eyed the potential for BTC/USD to approach the April 21 CME futures closing price of $27,310 before the weekly close.
“Lots of bids sitting at 26.5k, but not sure they get tapped just yet,” he added in accompanying commentary, offering a target similar to Crypto Tony.
A further tweet noted increased spot market selling on Binance, the largest exchange, potentially adding downside pressure in an otherwise less-liquid weekend trading environment.
GM #Crypto!— AlphaBTC (@mark_cullen) April 23, 2023
Looks like the @binance spot selling is still trying to push price lower. They took a break as markets closed on Friday, but the algos seem to be kicking back in. pic.twitter.com/VQCROCYOnU
“Horrendous bearish engulfing” looms
Market participants appeared to share the same consensus over BTC price action more broadly, suggesting that short-term bearish moves were not yet apt to change the overall bullish trend for 2023.
Among them was Michaël van de Poppe, founder and CEO of trading firm Eight, who likewise shared the popular downside targets.
The weekly chart, he added, was still on track to print a higher low (HL), thus preserving the uptrend.
“I don't see the entire bearish perspective,” he argued.
“Weekly timeframe we’re seeking for a HL, which seems as a possible case around $26,500-27,000 (perhaps $25,000). Breaking back above $27,800 is probably a strong upwards reaction to $29,000 for #Bitcoin and continuation of the uptrend.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Popular trader CryptoBullet sounded more nervous — even while acknowledging that a weekly candle eclipsing a full month’s progress would not necessarily spell the end of the bull run.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
