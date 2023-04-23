Share:

Bitcoin sought to snatch back lost ground on April 23 as 10-day lows remained in place.

$26,600 becomes popular BTC price target

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it rose to circle $27,700 at the time of writing.

Up around 2.5% from the lows set the day prior, the pair remained on traders’ radar as a potential short opportunity into the weekly close.

“$26,600 is my target in my short position right now, and being the weekend it may take a bit longer to get there,” Crypto Tony confirmed to Twitter followers on April 23.

“It is the most logical target and we also have bids popped up down there too now, so i am expecting a reaction once tested.

BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Crypto Tony/Twitter

That target would mark a new bottom for Bitcoin, which lost 10% over the week to turn its April performance negative overall.

Analyst Mark Cullen eyed the potential for BTC/USD to approach the April 21 CME futures closing price of $27,310 before the weekly close.

“Lots of bids sitting at 26.5k, but not sure they get tapped just yet,” he added in accompanying commentary, offering a target similar to Crypto Tony.

A further tweet noted increased spot market selling on Binance, the largest exchange, potentially adding downside pressure in an otherwise less-liquid weekend trading environment.

GM #Crypto!



Looks like the @binance spot selling is still trying to push price lower. They took a break as markets closed on Friday, but the algos seem to be kicking back in. pic.twitter.com/VQCROCYOnU — AlphaBTC (@mark_cullen) April 23, 2023

“Horrendous bearish engulfing” looms

Market participants appeared to share the same consensus over BTC price action more broadly, suggesting that short-term bearish moves were not yet apt to change the overall bullish trend for 2023.

Among them was Michaël van de Poppe, founder and CEO of trading firm Eight, who likewise shared the popular downside targets.

The weekly chart, he added, was still on track to print a higher low (HL), thus preserving the uptrend.

“I don't see the entire bearish perspective,” he argued.

“Weekly timeframe we’re seeking for a HL, which seems as a possible case around $26,500-27,000 (perhaps $25,000). Breaking back above $27,800 is probably a strong upwards reaction to $29,000 for #Bitcoin and continuation of the uptrend.

BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Popular trader CryptoBullet sounded more nervous — even while acknowledging that a weekly candle eclipsing a full month’s progress would not necessarily spell the end of the bull run.