Bitcoin price analysis: Trapped in symmetrical triangle, eyes a break above $ 12k

- Bitcoin sees a potential symmetrical triangle on hourly chart.
- Upside break looks likely, Saturday’s close is pivotal.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), the most dominantly traded cryptocurrency, extends its choppy trend in Saturday’s trading, having failed to takeout the key resistances near 11,950 region in the overnight trades. The No. 1 coin’s trading range has narrowed over the last couple of days, suggesting that the tug-of-war between the bulls and bears may finally come to an end soon. At the press time, the rates are seen testing the higher levels near 11,870, gearing up for a much-needed breakout. The coin witnesses marginal gains over the last 24 hours, with a market capitalization of about $ 211 billion.
With regard to the BTC price outlook in the immediate term, a daily close above $ 12000 mark is pivotal, as it will confirm a symmetrical triangle pattern on the hourly sticks and continuation of the ongoing recovery from near 11,460 levels. A sustained breakthrough the 12,000 levels will flash the August 6th high of 12,325 on the bulls’ radar. Buying pressure is likely to intensify above the last, with a test of 12,630 (pattern target) inevitable.
Should the prices close below the confluence of 50, 100 hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) and the ascending trendline support at 11,790/80 levels, a symmetrical triangle breakdown will be in play, with a cluster of support stacked up between 11,450-11,400 – where the horizontal trendline and upward sloping 200-HMA coincide.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
BTC/USD Levels to watch
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|11876
|Today Daily Change
|21.53
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|11857.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|10512.98
|Daily SMA50
|10911.53
|Daily SMA100
|9310.9
|Daily SMA200
|6738.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|12038.54
|Previous Daily Low
|11655.46
|Previous Weekly High
|12325.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|10564.42
|Previous Monthly High
|13195.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|9080.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|11801.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|11892.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|11662.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|11467.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|11279.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|12045.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|12233.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|12428.46
