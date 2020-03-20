Bitcoin had been trading higher for most of the session but just recently dipped into negative territory.

The 6K level looks like it might be broken again as upside momentum weakens.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart

Bitcoin had been trading higher for most of the session but just recently some selling pressure has put it into negative territory. The top of the consolidation period at 5,985 could act as support but 6K looks to be doing a good job at the moment. The price is also above the 55 SMA and this indicator does also sometimes provide support.

Looking at the chart now, the MACD histogram has turned negative but the signal lines are still above the zero line which is still positive. 7K seems to have been just a step too far for the Bitcoin bulls as there was a firm rejection at that level along with a bearish candlestick formation.

The target could be 5,285 to 5,300 which is the middle of the consolidation period and could be considered the mean value area. The overall trend is also down so shorts could be in favour at the moment.

Additional levels