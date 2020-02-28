  • Bitcoin is trading 2.6% lower on Friday as sentiment is still weak.
  • There is a key level to watch on the chart below. 

BTC/USD 4-Hour Chart

Bitcoin is moving lower on Friday but it has found some short term support.

The BTC/USD found support at the 2.00 Fib extension level close to 8,500.

On the topside, the area to watch for resistance is marked in red.

This red zone has been used as support and resistance in the past and if broken could indicate the move lower was just a blip.

If the price bounces off there and moves down, this could indicate we are in the 3rd wave of an Elliott structure and more pain is to come.

If this ends up being the case the 2.618% Fib extension level could be the target for the bears.

Lastly, if you monitor the volume, you can see the sell candles have much more participants. This is also a signal the bears are in control.

Bitcoin Elliott Wave

Additional Levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 8637.22
Today Daily Change -175.10
Today Daily Change % -1.99
Today daily open 8812.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 9798.12
Daily SMA50 9231.83
Daily SMA100 8280.82
Daily SMA200 8812.87
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 8972.02
Previous Daily Low 8519.64
Previous Weekly High 10307.33
Previous Weekly Low 9309.77
Previous Monthly High 9568.13
Previous Monthly Low 6856.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8799.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8692.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 8563.96
Daily Pivot Point S2 8315.61
Daily Pivot Point S3 8111.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 9016.35
Daily Pivot Point R2 9220.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 9468.73

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

