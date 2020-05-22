Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Buyers make sure that price stays above $9,000 following Thursday’s carnage

  • BTC/USD dropped below the SMA 20 curve following Thursday’s price action.
  • Both MACD and Elliott Oscillator show increasing bearish sentiment.

BTC/USD daily price chart

BTC/USD went up slightly from $9,060 to $9,091.25 in the early hour of Friday. This follows a hectic Thursday where Bitcoin crashed from $9,520 to $9,060, going below the SMA 20 curve, in the process. The MACD shows increasing bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had five straight red sessions.

The bulls need to overcome resistance at $9,313.50, SMA 20 and 9,880.95 to reverse the ongoing bearish momentum. The bears should aim for support levels at $8,948.70 and $8,600 to continue the downward momentum.

Key levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 9081.75
Today Daily Change 22.29
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 9059.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 9300.02
Daily SMA50 8097.18
Daily SMA100 7976.05
Daily SMA200 8055.96
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9567.69
Previous Daily Low 8800.12
Previous Weekly High 9944.79
Previous Weekly Low 8105.58
Previous Monthly High 9476.83
Previous Monthly Low 6156.67
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9093.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9274.48
Daily Pivot Point S1 8717.15
Daily Pivot Point S2 8374.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 7949.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 9484.73
Daily Pivot Point R2 9909.99
Daily Pivot Point R3 10252.3

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

