Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD returns to $9,500 after posting modest gains on Saturday

- Bitcoin gained traction and posted modest daily gains on Saturday.
- BTC/USD preserves near-term neutral outlook with daily RSI staying near 50.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) stayed relatively quiet near $9,500 for the majority of the day on Saturday but pushed higher toward the end of the American session to close 2.9% higher at $9,700. Nevertheless, the pair failed to build on those gains and was last seen losing 2% on the day at $9,500. For the week, Bitcoin is up around 9%.
Technical outlook
Despite Saturday's advance, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) for Bitcoin continues to move sideways near 50, suggesting that the near-term outlook remains neutral.
Resistances align at $9,700 (Saturday's daily closing level), $9,8000 (static level) and $10,000-$10,050 area (psychological level/May 7 high). Supports could be seen at $,9300 (20-day SMA), $9,000 (psychological level) and $8,650 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of March 13 - May 17 uptrend).
BTC/USD daily chart
Additional technical levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9537.24
|Today Daily Change
|-164.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.69
|Today daily open
|9701.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9284
|Daily SMA50
|8486.02
|Daily SMA100
|7904.49
|Daily SMA200
|8060.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9751.96
|Previous Daily Low
|9329.4
|Previous Weekly High
|9614.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|8637.26
|Previous Monthly High
|9476.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|6156.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9590.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9490.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9436.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|9171.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|9013.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9859.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10016.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10281.61
