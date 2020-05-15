Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD once again runs out of steam near the critical resistance level

BTC/USD faltered just as it approached the $10,000 psychological level.

William’s %R indicates that the price is currently overvalued and will face bearish correction.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD dropped from $9,792.80 to $9,758.18 in the early hours of Friday. The price lost steam as soon as it neared the $10,000 psychological level. This means that the bulls probably won’t have the momentum required to break past crucial resistance at $10,025, which has thwarted the price twice before. On the downside, healthy support levels lie at $9,540 and $9,171.

The MACD indicates an upcoming reversal of bearish momentum. Finally, William’s %R is trending around -12.80 inside the overbought zone, indicating that the price is currently overvalued and will face short-term bearish correction.

Key levels



