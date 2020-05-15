Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD once again runs out of steam near the critical resistance level

- BTC/USD faltered just as it approached the $10,000 psychological level.
- William’s %R indicates that the price is currently overvalued and will face bearish correction.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD dropped from $9,792.80 to $9,758.18 in the early hours of Friday. The price lost steam as soon as it neared the $10,000 psychological level. This means that the bulls probably won’t have the momentum required to break past crucial resistance at $10,025, which has thwarted the price twice before. On the downside, healthy support levels lie at $9,540 and $9,171.
The MACD indicates an upcoming reversal of bearish momentum. Finally, William’s %R is trending around -12.80 inside the overbought zone, indicating that the price is currently overvalued and will face short-term bearish correction.
Key levels
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
