- BTC/USD has reversed the gains of the day amid sharp sell-off.
- The coin needs to regain ground above $9,000 to improve the short-term picture.
BTC/USD dropped from the intraday $9,476 to $8,547. The first digital coin lost nearly $1000 in a matter of hours before recovering to $8,8820 by press time. Despite the sell-off, BTC is still 10% higher from this time on Wednesday. A sustainable move below $9,000 has created a strong bearish momentum; however, the coin is heavily bought on the dips.
BTC/USD: Technical picture
As we have already mentioned, the technical indicators on the intraday charts signaled that the downside correction may be underway. Once the price moved below the psychological barrier $9,000, reinforced by the upper boundary of the 4-hour Bollinger Band, the sell-off pressure increased and pushed the price towards $8,500 where new buyers emerged. Now the local resistance is created by the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band $8,900 followed by $9,000. A sustainable move above this area is needed to get the recovery back on track.
On the downside, the first support comes at the intraday low $8,547. Once it is cleared, 1-hour SMA50 at $8,280 will come back into focus. It is closely followed by a psychological $8,000.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The crypto moon war, chapter one
The pre-established script finally fulfilled, and the crypto market exploded yesterday on the upside a few days before the implementation of the "halving" event in Bitcoin’s mining reward system.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD starts the correction, $200.00 to keep bears at bay
Ethereum tested $227.36 during early Asian hours and retreated to $217.80 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset has gained over 8% of gains on a day-to-day basis and 2% since the start of the day.
LTC/USD reclaims $50 as Bitcoin clears path to $10,000
Following the free-fall in March where Litecoin sunk to test support at $25, buyers have been keen on reversing the trend and pulling to levels achieved in February.
BCH/USD soars above $200-day SMA, is $300 within reach?
After closing Wednesday’s trading above $250, Bitcoin Cash extended the price action past $260 on Thursday during the Asian session. A breakout in tandem with Bitcoin (BTC) surge to $9,303 (April high) sent BCH above the 200-day SMA.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.