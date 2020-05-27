- BTC/USD broke free from a tight range with a short-term bullish bias.
- Bitcoin proponents retain positive forecasts.
Bitcoin (BTC) broke free from a tight range limited by $8,700 on the downside and $9,000 on the upside. The first digital coin has settled at $9,170 by press time, having gained nearly 4% since the beginning of Wednesday. Bitcoin’s total market value is registered at $168 billion, which is 65.9% of the cryptocurrency market capitalization.
BTC/USD: Technical picture
On a weekly chart, BTC/USD is hovering around SMA50 (currently at $8,830). If this barrier is sustainably broken, the sell-off may be extended towards $8,600 (weekly low). The next support comes at $8,300 with daily SMA located on the approach to the above-said barrier. It separates the price from a deeper decline to a psychological $8,000, reinforced by a combination of daily SMA100 and SMA200. Also 61.8% Fibo retracement for the downside move from February 2020 high is located around.
On the upside, a sustainable move above $9,000 has improved the technical picture. However, the bulls will also face stiff resistance at $9,300 that limited the recovery during the previous week. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $9,600, while the ultimate bulls’ goal is $10,000.
BTC/USD weekly chart
Long-term expectations are still positive.
Meanwhile, the hardcore Bitcoin enthusiasts point out that in the long run the first cryptocurrency will grow inevitably due to its innate deflationary features and increasing demand. A popular developer and entrepreneur Jimmy Song pointed out to the fact recently:
Every time I see #Bitcoin price go down, it makes me think of a spring being loaded. Remember kids, in the long term, #Bitcoin has a fixed supply and increasing demand.
Similar view is shared by may other Bitcoin holders and even traditional investors like Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad. The bestselling author predicted the worst financial collapse in world history and suggested buying gold, silver and Bitcoin as a hedge.
ECONOMY dying. FED incompetent. Next BAILOUT trillions in pensions. HOPE fading. Bought more gold silver Bitcoin. GOLD @$1700. Predict $3000 in 1 year. Silver @ $17. Predict $40 in 5 years. Bitcoin @$9800. Predict $75000 in 3 years. PRAY for the BEST-PREPARE for the WORST.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD jumps above $9,000, long-term bulls bet on record highs
Bitcoin (BTC) broke free from a tight range limited by $8,700 on the downside and $9,000 on the upside. The first digital coin has settled at $9,170 by press time, having gained nearly 4% since the beginning of Wednesday.
ETH/USD: Ethereum is grossly undervalued, Blockfyre’s research reveals
Ethereum (ETH) is grossly undervalued at the current levels, according to the study performed by the crypto research firm Blockfyre. The team outlined at least four factors to support their conclusions.
Ripple's CEO urges the US lawmakers to hurry up with the crypto regulation
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse urged the United States regulators to speed up the development of digital currencies. The expert warned that the country may lose its status of the global leader of innovations and fall behind China in terms of cryptocurrency developments.
IOTA Foundation launches decentralized health passport amid COVID-19
IOTA is the 24th largest digital asset with the current market value of $550 million and an average daily trading volume of $15 billion. The coin has gained nearly 3% both since the beginning of the day and in the recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, IOT/USD is changing hands at $0.1997.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.