Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD falls below $9,000, can bears break below critical support level? – Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD has strong resistance at $9,525.
- On the downside, healthy support lies at $8,980.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
BTC/USD dropped from $9,029.73 to $8,986, falling below the critical $9,000 psychological level in the process. On the downside, key support lies at $8,980, which needs to hold steady. This level has the 4-hour SMA 5, one-day SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 50. On the upside, strong resistance lies at $9,525, which has the Previous week and Previous month highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
