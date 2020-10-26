Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD eyes $15K, overbought conditions warrant caution

- BTC/USD well-positioned to take on the $15K mark.
- A potential bull flag spotted on the daily chart.
- Overbought RSI warrants a pullback before the uptrend resumes.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is back in the green zone above the 13,000 level this Monday, reversing a temporary reversal seen on Sunday. The No. 1 coin is seen testing daily highs, looking to retest Sunday’s high of 13,359.
From a short-term perspective, the spot is primed for a fresh rally towards the 15,000 mark, as the consolidation following the latest surge has carved out a bull flag pattern on the daily sticks.
A daily closing above the rising trendline resistance placed at 13,379 could confirm the bullish breakout.
However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains highly overbought, around 79.20, suggesting that a corrective pullback cannot be ruled out before the bulls regain the upside momentum.
Should the bulls fail to defend the rising trendline support at 12,681 on a daily closing basis, the pattern will get invalidated.
Further south, the bullish 21-daily moving average (DMA) at 11,797 will be back on the sellers’ radars.
BTC/USD: Daily chart
BTC/USD: Additional levels to watch
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|13096.9
|Today Daily Change
|53.95
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|13042.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|11731.49
|Daily SMA50
|11061.82
|Daily SMA100
|11091.81
|Daily SMA200
|9990.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|13358.99
|Previous Daily Low
|12901.29
|Previous Weekly High
|13245.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|11353.69
|Previous Monthly High
|12072.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|9829.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|13076.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|13184.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|12843.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|12643.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|12385.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|13300.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|13558.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|13758.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
