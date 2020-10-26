Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD eyes $15K, overbought conditions warrant caution

BTC/USD well-positioned to take on the $15K mark.

A potential bull flag spotted on the daily chart.

Overbought RSI warrants a pullback before the uptrend resumes.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is back in the green zone above the 13,000 level this Monday, reversing a temporary reversal seen on Sunday. The No. 1 coin is seen testing daily highs, looking to retest Sunday’s high of 13,359.

From a short-term perspective, the spot is primed for a fresh rally towards the 15,000 mark, as the consolidation following the latest surge has carved out a bull flag pattern on the daily sticks.

A daily closing above the rising trendline resistance placed at 13,379 could confirm the bullish breakout.

However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains highly overbought, around 79.20, suggesting that a corrective pullback cannot be ruled out before the bulls regain the upside momentum.

Should the bulls fail to defend the rising trendline support at 12,681 on a daily closing basis, the pattern will get invalidated.

Further south, the bullish 21-daily moving average (DMA) at 11,797 will be back on the sellers’ radars.

BTC/USD: Daily chart

BTC/USD: Additional levels to watch