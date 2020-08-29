- Bitcoin sees chart-driven sharp selling on Saturday.
- Bears return amid a rising wedge breakdown on the hourly chart.
- Healthy support awaits at $11420 levels, with bearish RSI.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) sellers return with pomp and show this Saturday, breaking the consolidation seen around $11550. The most favorite crypto coin reverses a part of Friday’s rebound, having faced rejection just shy of the $11,600 mark. Bitcoin posts small losses to trade around 11,460, at the press time. The market capitalization of the No.1 digital asset stands at $212.57 billion.
Technical Overview
BTC/USD: Hourly chart
As observed in the hourly chart, BTC/USD has charted a rising wedge breakdown in the last hour following a break below the critical cushion at $11,535/530, the confluence of the rising trendline support and 200-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA).
Selling pressure intensifying on the bearish break, as the price pierced through the 21-HMA support at $11,507, falling as low as $11,440.
Despite the quick drop, the bulls managed to stay above the next powerful support at $11,420, which is the convergence of the horizontal 50 and 100-HMAs.
A break below the latter will call for a test of the pattern target sub-$11,200 levels.
Meanwhile, any pullbacks will meet initial resistance at the 21-HMA, the previous support.
Acceptance above that level, the bulls will look to reclaim the fierce $11,535 cap. The path of least resistance, however, appears to the downside, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in the bearish region, at 44.20, pointing to additional losses.
BTC/USD: Additional levels to watch
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|11461.75
|Today Daily Change
|-74.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.64
|Today daily open
|11535.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|11701.79
|Daily SMA50
|10818.46
|Daily SMA100
|10094.23
|Daily SMA200
|9041.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|11550.66
|Previous Daily Low
|11281.8
|Previous Weekly High
|11824.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|11113.43
|Previous Monthly High
|11457.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|8907.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|11447.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|11384.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|11361.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|11187.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|11092.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|11630.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|11724.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|11899.25
