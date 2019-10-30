Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD extends the decline, $9,000 within reach

- Bitcoin resumed the decline amid the downside correction on the market.
- The critical support zone is created by SMA200 daily.
Bitcoin retreated from Tuesday's high of $9,512 to trade at $9,170 by press time. BTC/USD has lost 2% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day moving within the short-term bearish trend amid expanding volatility.
BTC/USD, the technical picture
Looking technically, a failure to engineer a sustainable breakthrough above SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) daily slowed down Bitcoin bulls and triggered the downside correction from an overbought territory. At the time of writing, SMA100 daily is registered at $9,616. We will need to see a sustainable move above this handle for the upside to gain traction with the next focus on this week's high at $9,938 followed by a psychological $10,000.
On the downside, the vital support awaits us on approach to psychological $9,000. Strengthened by SMA200 daily, this area is likely to slow down the sell-off and push the price back inside the recent range. However, once it is out of the way, the downside is likely to increase with the next bearish aim at $8,800 (SMA50 daily). A move below this area will open up the way to the previous consolidation zone of $8,700-$8,600 and negate an immediate bullish scenario.
BTC/USD, daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD extends the decline, $9,000 within reach
Bitcoin retreated from Tuesday's high of $9,512 to trade at $9,170 by press time. BTC/USD has lost 2% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day moving within the short-term bearish trend amid expanding volatility.
Ripple price prediction: $0.30 attracts XRP/USD like a magnet – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP is hovering at $0.3000 with the bearish momentum gaining traction. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is moving along the upside trend line from September 26 low. A sustainable move above this barrier will negate the short-term bullish scenario.
Ethereum: Is the $200 critical level within reach?
Ethereum price renewed bullish interest gradually loses steal after failing to break above $200. The immediate downside is supported by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) while the 100 SMA limits movement towards $200.
Facebook’s Libra potential for success is slim, reckons China’s Huang Qifan
Facebook and China are somehow in a tug of war that will see either of them launch their respective digital currencies first. China has been studying central bank-issued currencies for over six years now while Facebook only announced the plan to launch Libra in June 2019.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.