- Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 7.50% in the second half of the session.
- BTC/USD is enjoying a strong wave of upside momentum, following a critical range breakout.
- Eyes are now on a comfortable return back into the $7000 price territory.
BTC/USD daily chart
The price is running at its fourth session in the green, as life is kicked back into the bulls.
BTC/USD 60-minute chart
Price action has smashed out to the upside from a bullish pennant structure, carrying the buyers through to greater upside.
Spot rate: 6637.72
Relative change: +7.50%
High: 6951.21
Low: 6063.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
