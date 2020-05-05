The RSI indicator is trending at the edge of the overbought zone.

The Elliott Oscillator has had two straight red sessions, following 11 consecutive green sessions.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD bears remained in control for the third straight day as the price dropped from $8,886 to $8,864. This Monday, the price broke below the upward trending line and it has moved horizontally since then. The daily BTC/USD price is consolidating below the red Ichimoku cloud. The SMA 20 is about to cross over the SMA 200, to potentially chart a bullish cross. The Elliott Oscillator has had two red sessions following 11 consecutive green sessions. The RSI indicator is trending at the edge of the overbought zone, which means that more bearish correction may be around the corner.

BTC/USD hourly chart

The hourly BTC/USD chart shows a tug of war between bulls and bears. The price had dipped from $8,911.30, all the way down to $8,620. The buyers then found some much-needed support and broke past key levels at $8,703 and $8,842.35. The bulls eventually ran out of momentum at the $8,959.35 resistance level and dropped down.

Key levels

BTC/USD Overview Today last price 8884.35 Today Daily Change 0.27 Today Daily Change % 0.00 Today daily open 8884.08 Trends Daily SMA20 7740.99 Daily SMA50 7010.65 Daily SMA100 7998.99 Daily SMA200 7979.7 Levels Previous Daily High 8971.17 Previous Daily Low 8535.49 Previous Weekly High 9476.83 Previous Weekly Low 7491.5 Previous Monthly High 9476.83 Previous Monthly Low 6156.67 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8701.92 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8804.74 Daily Pivot Point S1 8622.66 Daily Pivot Point S2 8361.24 Daily Pivot Point S3 8186.98 Daily Pivot Point R1 9058.34 Daily Pivot Point R2 9232.6 Daily Pivot Point R3 9494.02



