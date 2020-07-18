Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls retain control, as price continues resurgence

BTC/USD bulls retained control in the early hours of Saturday.

The Elliott Oscillator has had four straight red sessions.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD bulls retained control in the early hours of Saturday as the price went up from $9,154.57 to $9,166.70. The price is currently consolidating above the $9,150 psychological level and the SMA 20 curve. The Elliott oscillator has had four straight red sessions, showing that the current market sentiment is still bearish despite the bullish price action. The RSI is trending around the neutral zone.

Support and Resistance

BTC/USD faces strong resistance levels at $9,207.15 (SMA 20), $9,243, $9,392.60 (SMA 50) and $9,431.65. On the downside, healthy support levels lie at $9,135.50 and $9,018.50.

Key levels

BTC/USD Overview Today last price 9160.13 Today Daily Change 5.55 Today Daily Change % 0.06 Today daily open 9154.58 Trends Daily SMA20 9205.82 Daily SMA50 9392.75 Daily SMA100 8889.83 Daily SMA200 8519.77 Levels Previous Daily High 9182.67 Previous Daily Low 9071.36 Previous Weekly High 9345.73 Previous Weekly Low 9020.75 Previous Monthly High 10404.88 Previous Monthly Low 8823.34 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9140.15 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9113.88 Daily Pivot Point S1 9089.74 Daily Pivot Point S2 9024.9 Daily Pivot Point S3 8978.43 Daily Pivot Point R1 9201.05 Daily Pivot Point R2 9247.52 Daily Pivot Point R3 9312.36



