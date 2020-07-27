Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD blasts past coveted $10,000 as $11,000 beckons

- Bitcoin price majestically extends last week’s triangle breakout above the critical $10,000 level.
- BTC/USD is primed for gains past $11,000 according to the prevailing technical picture.
Bitcoin price actions over the weekend have been impressive as reported by FXStreet. For the first time since June, the price pierced the $10,000 mark to record new July highs at $10,196. The last seven days of trading have yielded greatly for Bitcoin owing to the fact that bulls overcame several key barriers including $9,600, $9,800 and the grand $10,000.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin is back to trading above $10,000 following a bounce from the opening value of $9,942. The trend is mainly bullish amid expanding volatility. This means that BTC/USD has great potential for more upward movement, currently targeting $11,000.
Bitcoin technical analysis
From a technical perspective, Bitcoin is in the hands of the bulls. The RSI, for instance, is holding above 70. Although already overbought, the indicator is not showing any signs of a reversal. The MACD is also moving higher within the positive territory with a bullish divergence reinforcing the massive influence of the bulls over the price.
Another key bullish indicator is the 50-day SMA extending the gap above the MACD. Gains are likely to continue, in the meantime, stabling support above $10,000 is key for the price action targeting $10,000.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
