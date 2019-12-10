Bitcoin is trading down some 1.80% at the time of writing, as the bulls attempt to break down $7500.

Price action broke out of a narrowing pennant structure, inviting another wave of selling.

The Bitcoin price on Tuesday is trading in the red by some 1.80%, as some near-term selling momentum picks up pace in the second half of the session.

Market bears have resumed pressure to the downside, following a brief period of stabilization on Sunday-Monday. Narrowing in the price action forced BTC/USD to form a bearish pennant structure, which was capitalized on by the sellers.

Given the above-noted breach, it has left the price vulnerable to further downside risks. A retest of the near-term pennant is in play at the time of writing. Resistance tracking at $7225-7250, where the lock trend line can be observed

BTC/USD 15-minute chart