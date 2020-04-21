  • Bitcoin trades just above flat in a lacklustre session on Tuesday.
  • The market found resistance at the 50% Fibonacci zone.

BTC/USD daily chart

Today bitcoin is trading just above flat as the bulls manage to stem the losses seen on Monday's session. Now the chart structure looks pretty bearish as the market has made a lower high but the orange support zone close to the 38.2% Fib zone would need to be broken to complete the bearish picture. If broken that would make a lower high lower low wave pattern. 

Looking at the indicators now, the price is now under bother the 55 and 200 daily moving averages. The 55 exponential moving average was an important resistance zone which influenced with the 50% Fib retracement zone marked by the red circle. 

The relative strength index indicator has also just moved into negative territory under the 50 mid-line. There is still plenty of room to move lower into the oversold zone, this could mean there is more bearishness on the cards.

Bitcoin Fibonacci Retracement

Additional levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 6857.35
Today Daily Change 18.02
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 6839.33
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6973.88
Daily SMA50 6880.65
Daily SMA100 8073.54
Daily SMA200 7995
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7223.22
Previous Daily Low 6754.64
Previous Weekly High 7216.69
Previous Weekly Low 6466.49
Previous Monthly High 9215.51
Previous Monthly Low 3886.49
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6933.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7044.23
Daily Pivot Point S1 6654.9
Daily Pivot Point S2 6470.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 6186.32
Daily Pivot Point R1 7123.49
Daily Pivot Point R2 7407.65
Daily Pivot Point R3 7592.08

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD resilient at $6,800 as oil and stocks topple

Bitcoin price has found balance following a brief free-fall from last week's highs around $7,341. Moreover, the crypto is staying above the 50-day SMA as a show of strength in the market where bears are threatening to bring ...

XRP/USD bulls stay in control as upward trending line holds strong

XRP/USD went up from $0.1834 to $0.1847, as the bulls remained in control of the market. The price bounced off the support provided by the upward trending line and broke above the SMA 50 curve.

ETH/USD price action remains sluggish as bulls and bears cancel each other out

ETH/USD went up from $170.50 to $172.75 as the price managed to break above the SMA 200 curve. The price is still hovering above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum ...

Monero Price Analysis: XMR is stuck between a rock and a hard place

Monero still has a bullish chart structure posting higher highs and higher lows. The key level on the downside is now 51.07 as if it breaks it will break the bullish trend and print a lower low wave.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000. 

