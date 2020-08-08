Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls eye $12,000 amid falling channel breakout

- Bitcoin catches fresh bids on Saturday after a down Friday.
- Technical set up favors BTC bulls, eyes set on $12K mark.
- The coin has pierced above all the major HMAs.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has finally broken the recent consolidative phase to the upside, as the bulls cleared the $11,700 resistance. The recovery momentum from Friday’s slide to $11, 348 gained traction, with the price gaining over 1% on a daily basis, at the press time. The market capitalization of the most favorite digital asset stands at $213.99 billion.
Technical Overview
BTC/USD: Hourly chart
The No.1 coin saw a quick $200 spike to $11,766 highs after a falling channel breakout was spotted on the hourly chart in the last hour.
With the bullish break, the BTC bulls stormed through the 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) at 11,608 and subsequently, pierced above the horizontal 50-HMA at 11,722.
The bulls now gear up for a test of Friday’s high at 11,918 above which the $12K level could be put to test.
Acceptance above the latter could likely open doors towards the yearly highs of $12,112.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat but holds firmly above the midline and below the overbought region, implying that there is more room for the upside.
On the flip side, the critical resistance-turned-support at $11,610, the convergence of the pattern resistance and 21-HMA, will limit the corrective declines.
The sellers will then aim for the upward-sloping 100-HMA at $11,573, below which the bullish 200-HMA at $11,462 will be a tough nut to crack for the BTC bears.
BTC/USD: Additional levels to watch
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|11758.780
|Today Daily Change
|137.07
|Today Daily Change %
|1.18
|Today daily open
|11605.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|10607
|Daily SMA50
|9787.51
|Daily SMA100
|9580.08
|Daily SMA200
|8780.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|11918.24
|Previous Daily Low
|11348.65
|Previous Weekly High
|12112.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|10583.38
|Previous Monthly High
|11457.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|8907.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|11566.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|11700.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|11329.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|11054.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|10760.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|11899.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|12193.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|12469
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD: Sellers continue to lurk above $11,800, $12K still on cards?
Bitcoin consolidates the rebound on Sunday before the next leg higher. A test of $12K mark remains inevitable amid a potential symmetrical triangle. Upside remains more compelling, in light of a bunch of healthy support levels.
LINK/USD consolidates the 52% surge to record highs of $13.66
Massive short-squeeze sent ChainLink skyrocketing on Saturday. The explosion higher lifted LINK/USD to the sixth most dominant crypto asset. Bulls take a breather after the extensive rally, what’ next?
VET/USD: Bullish bias intact while above 21-DMA
The bullish tone around VeChain (VET/USD) remains intact on Saturday, despite a temporary pullback seen a day before. The path of least resistance appears to the upside, especially after it charted a descending triangle breakout on the daily sticks last Tuesday.
Cryptocurrency Market Update: Ethereum outperforms amid broad-based buying spree
Buying-wave sweeps across the crypto board on Saturday. Ethereum leads the advance among the top 3 favorite crypto coins. Will the bulls extend control into Sunday after Friday’s decline?
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.