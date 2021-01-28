Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bears flirt with 50-DMA, monthly support line

- BTC/USD bounces off one-week low to regain $30,000.
- MACD, RSI favor sellers targeting 100-DMA, two-week-old resistance line, 21-DMA challenge buyers.
BTC/USD picks up bids around $30,400 during the early Thursday’s trading. In doing so, the crypto major consolidates the previous day’s losses, the biggest in a week, while staying above 50-Day Moving Average (DMA) and an upward sloping trend line from January 04. However, bearish MACD and downward sloping RSI line can challenge the corrective recovery.
As a result, BTC/USD sellers should remain hopeful unless the quote crosses a short-term resistance line and 21-day SMA, respectively around $33,980 and $35,010. Though, the odds of re-witnessing the $32,000 can’t be ruled out.
It should be noted that the quote’s upside past-$35,010 will initially target the $40,000 threshold ahead of probing the recently flashed record top of $41,987.
Alternatively, a downside break of 50-DMA, at $29,670 now, needs a daily closing below the aforementioned support line, currently around $29,150, to direct the BTC/USD bears toward the monthly low near $27,771.
During the quote’s further weakness below the monthly bottom, the 100-DMA level of $22,820 becomes the key to watch.
To sum up, BTC/USD is up for a corrective pullback but bears’ shouldn’t lose hopes.
BTC/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|30427.85
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|30427.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|35260.11
|Daily SMA50
|29435.49
|Daily SMA100
|22819.13
|Daily SMA200
|16847.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|32580.54
|Previous Daily Low
|29239.87
|Previous Weekly High
|37860.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|28768.76
|Previous Monthly High
|29307.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|17578.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|30516.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|31304.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28918.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27408.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25577.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|32258.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|34090.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|35599.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
