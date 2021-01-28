Anil Panchal Anil Panchal
FXStreet

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bears flirt with 50-DMA, monthly support line

Cryptos |
  • BTC/USD bounces off one-week low to regain $30,000.
  • MACD, RSI favor sellers targeting 100-DMA, two-week-old resistance line, 21-DMA challenge buyers.

BTC/USD picks up bids around $30,400 during the early Thursday’s trading. In doing so, the crypto major consolidates the previous day’s losses, the biggest in a week, while staying above 50-Day Moving Average (DMA) and an upward sloping trend line from January 04. However, bearish MACD and downward sloping RSI line can challenge the corrective recovery.

As a result, BTC/USD sellers should remain hopeful unless the quote crosses a short-term resistance line and 21-day SMA, respectively around $33,980 and $35,010. Though, the odds of re-witnessing the $32,000 can’t be ruled out.

It should be noted that the quote’s upside past-$35,010 will initially target the $40,000 threshold ahead of probing the recently flashed record top of $41,987.

Alternatively, a downside break of 50-DMA, at $29,670 now, needs a daily closing below the aforementioned support line, currently around $29,150, to direct the BTC/USD bears toward the monthly low near $27,771.

During the quote’s further weakness below the monthly bottom, the 100-DMA level of $22,820 becomes the key to watch.

To sum up, BTC/USD is up for a corrective pullback but bears’ shouldn’t lose hopes.

BTC/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 30427.85
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 30427.85
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 35260.11
Daily SMA50 29435.49
Daily SMA100 22819.13
Daily SMA200 16847.7
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 32580.54
Previous Daily Low 29239.87
Previous Weekly High 37860.2
Previous Weekly Low 28768.76
Previous Monthly High 29307.4
Previous Monthly Low 17578.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 30516.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 31304.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 28918.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 27408.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 25577.63
Daily Pivot Point R1 32258.97
Daily Pivot Point R2 34090.09
Daily Pivot Point R3 35599.64

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Top 3 DeFi Price Prediction Synthetix, Aave, Uniswap: DeFi market can’t stop as UNI hits new all-time high

Top 3 DeFi Price Prediction Synthetix, Aave, Uniswap: DeFi market can’t stop as UNI hits new all-time high

Bitcoin price has once again dropped below $30,000 but managed to recover. On the other hand, the top DeFi projects have simply continued to climb higher, disregarding the king of cryptocurrencies and breaking correlations. 

More Cryptocurrencies News

EOS price hangs by a thread as the $4 billion ICO that failed

EOS price hangs by a thread as the $4 billion ICO that failed

EOS ICO was certainly huge, raising $4.1 billion and getting featured on major publications like CNBC. Block.one funded EOS without a live product but still managed to have a lot of success. However, after its peak at $19 per token in May 2018, the digital ...

More EOS News

Reddit teams up with the Ethereum Foundation to bring the value and independence to millions of redditors

Reddit teams up with the Ethereum Foundation to bring the value and independence to millions of redditors

One of the biggest cryptocurrency subreddits called r/CryptoCurrency introduced 'Moon' tokens a few months ago, tested on the Rinkeby network. Users of the subreddit can obtain Moons by posting useful content and getting Karma. 

More Ethereum News

Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT poised to rise higher as ecosystem continues to grow rapidly

Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT poised to rise higher as ecosystem continues to grow rapidly

Polkadot has been one of the fastest rising cryptocurrency projects in the past year, reaching a market capitalization of $15 billion, ranked fourth. The Polkadot ecosystem includes significant projects like Ocean Protocol, Ankr or WalletConnect.

More Polkadot news

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction

After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location