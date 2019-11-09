Bitcoin price analysis: Bounces-off two-week lows, $ 9000 back on sight?

- Bitcoin looks to regain the 9k handle, as the buyers return on Saturday.
- But recovery appears capped while below 38.2% Fib level on hourly sticks.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), the most favorite cryptocurrency, is on a gradual rise this Saturday, reversing a dip to two-week lows of 8,668.60. Despite the profit-taking rally, the coin remains below the 9k level, losing nearly 4% over the last 24 hours. At the press time, the No. 1 coin trades near 8,850/60 region, up over 1% on the day while it's market capitalization stands at $ 160.12 billion.
From the near-term technical perspective, given that the first coin has managed to sustain the comeback so far, the bulls are seen struggling to overcome the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement (Fib) of the recent sell-off to two-week lows, located at 8,883. The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI), which rests in the overbought territory above 90.0, also suggests that the bulls are having a tough time extending the bounce. Only a sustained breakthrough above the last could confirm a bullish reversal, with the next upside barrier seen at 9k mark, above which the next upside target lies near 9,030/40 region, the confluence of the 61.8% Fib and bearish 100-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA).
On the flip side, the downside momentum could resume if the price breaches the 21-HMA support at 8,820, with the next support eyed at the 8,800 level, where the 23.6% Fib level coincides. Should the bulls fail to defend the last-mentioned round number, the two-week lows will be back on the sellers’ radar.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
BTC/USD Levels to watch
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|8859.90
|Today Daily Change
|94.89
|Today Daily Change %
|1.08
|Today daily open
|8765.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|8748.6
|Daily SMA50
|8663.37
|Daily SMA100
|9580.86
|Daily SMA200
|9128.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9247.28
|Previous Daily Low
|8668.6
|Previous Weekly High
|9580.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|8668.6
|Previous Monthly High
|10484.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|7300.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|8889.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9026.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|8539.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8314.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7961.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9118.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9472.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9697.35
