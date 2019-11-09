Bitcoin price analysis: Bounces-off two-week lows, $ 9000 back on sight?

  • Bitcoin looks to regain the 9k handle, as the buyers return on Saturday.
  • But recovery appears capped while below 38.2% Fib level on hourly sticks.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), the most favorite cryptocurrency, is on a gradual rise this Saturday, reversing a dip to two-week lows of 8,668.60. Despite the profit-taking rally, the coin remains below the 9k level, losing nearly 4% over the last 24 hours. At the press time, the No. 1 coin trades near 8,850/60 region, up over 1% on the day while it's market capitalization stands at $ 160.12 billion.

From the near-term technical perspective, given that the first coin has managed to sustain the comeback so far, the bulls are seen struggling to overcome the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement (Fib) of the recent sell-off to two-week lows, located at 8,883. The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI), which rests in the overbought territory above 90.0, also suggests that the bulls are having a tough time extending the bounce. Only a sustained breakthrough above the last could confirm a bullish reversal, with the next upside barrier seen at 9k mark, above which the next upside target lies near 9,030/40 region, the confluence of the 61.8% Fib and bearish 100-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA).

On the flip side, the downside momentum could resume if the price breaches the 21-HMA support at 8,820, with the next support eyed at the 8,800 level, where the 23.6% Fib level coincides. Should the bulls fail to defend the last-mentioned round number, the two-week lows will be back on the sellers’ radar.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart

BTC/USD Levels to watch

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 8859.90
Today Daily Change 94.89
Today Daily Change % 1.08
Today daily open 8765.03
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8748.6
Daily SMA50 8663.37
Daily SMA100 9580.86
Daily SMA200 9128.48
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9247.28
Previous Daily Low 8668.6
Previous Weekly High 9580.19
Previous Weekly Low 8668.6
Previous Monthly High 10484.7
Previous Monthly Low 7300.54
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8889.65
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9026.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 8539.99
Daily Pivot Point S2 8314.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 7961.32
Daily Pivot Point R1 9118.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 9472.31
Daily Pivot Point R3 9697.35

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin price analysis: Bounces-off two-week lows, $ 9000 back on sight?

Bitcoin price analysis: Bounces-off two-week lows, $ 9000 back on sight?

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), the most favorite cryptocurrency, is on a gradual rise this Saturday, reversing a dip to two-week lows of 8,668.60. Despite the profit-taking rally, the coin remains below the 9k level, losing nearly 4% over the last 24 hours.

More Bitcoin News

Litecoin technical analysis: Bulls consolidate the recovery above 61.8% Fib level

Litecoin technical analysis: Bulls consolidate the recovery above 61.8% Fib level

The fifth most widely traded cryptocurrency, Litecoin, consolidates the recovery from four-day lows of 58.78 in Saturday’s early European trading, tracking the rebound seen across the crypto space. Coin awaits fresh catalysts for the recovery to gain further momentum.

More Litecoin News

Bitcoin Cash price prediction: 200-HMA at 289 - the level to beat for bulls

Bitcoin Cash price prediction: 200-HMA at 289 - the level to beat for bulls

Following two straight days of massive declines, Bitcoin Cash (BCH/USD) is seen on a steady recovery mode so far this Saturday, as the weekend love for the cryptocurrencies seems to have returned. The coin bounced-off eleven-day troughs of 269.14 reached on Friday.

More Bitcoin Cash News

Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD drops below the $185-level

Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD drops below the $185-level

ETH/USD has dropped from $186.60 to $184.80 as Friday comes to a close. The price has dipped below the triangle formation, while the Elliott Oscillator shows five straight green sessions. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) has crossed over the SMA 50 curve, which is a bullish sign.

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance

Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location