Bitcoin price analysis: Bearish bias intact while below $ 7,350

- Bitcoin back in the red on Sunday, as weekend love falters.
- BTC bears need a daily close below 7,100 to extend the downside.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), the most favorite cryptocurrency, is under pressure so far this Sunday, having run into stiff resistances aligned near 7,350 region on its multiple recovery attempts.
The no. 1 coin saw a temporary reversal on Saturday from Friday’s half-yearly lows of 6,787. However, the selling bias resumed, as the market could be seeing it as a more of a dead bounce and refrain from buying into any short-lived optimism. At the press time, the spot hovers around 7,225, down nearly 1.35% on the day while almost unchanged over the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization now stands at $ 132.55 billion or 66.16% of the total crypto market capitalization.
Technical Overview
The spot is now teasing a symmetrical triangle breakdown on the hourly sticks, with an hourly closing below the ascending trendline pattern support at 7,200 likely to confirm a bearish break. The selling pressure is likely to intensify that could knock-off the pair towards the next demand zone around 7,100 levels. A breach of the last could bring the half-yearly lows back on the sellers’ radar. The widely traded digital asset has breached the horizontal 21-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA) at 7,250 while the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) inches further below the 50 level en-route the oversold territory, suggesting that there is room for further declines.
On the flip side, should the bulls manage to defend the 7,200-support area, the range play within the potential symmetrical triangle formation will likely continue. The price could re-attempt the 21-HMA, the now support-turned-resistance, opening doors towards a test of the 7,350 upside barrier, the confluence of the previous high and descending trendline pattern resistance.
For now, it looks that the bears are awaiting a fresh catalyst to resume the recent downtrend, as the recovery attempts lack substantial follow-through.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
BTC/USD Levels to watch
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7228.78
|Today Daily Change
|-93.84
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.28
|Today daily open
|7325.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|8579.2
|Daily SMA50
|8462.25
|Daily SMA100
|9187.48
|Daily SMA200
|9338.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7346.02
|Previous Daily Low
|7104.54
|Previous Weekly High
|8633.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|6787.81
|Previous Monthly High
|10484.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|7300.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7253.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7196.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7171.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7017.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6929.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7412.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7500.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7654.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
